OUT! Karthik gone too. Half-tracker but Karthik mis-reads and gives a simple catch. Karthik c Lewis b Badree 0(5)

After 3 overs,West Indies 23/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 22) Badree gets rid of Ronchi and Karthik in over. World XI are on back foot and are losing this one very quickly.

FOUR! Short in length and Perera smashes it through cover for four.

FOUR! Short again and Perera goes to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

After 4 overs,ICC World XI 16/4 ( Shoaib Malik 0 , Thisara Perera 8) Two back to back shockers for WXI in the last two overs. They need to relax a bit here now

After 5 overs,ICC World XI 19/4 ( Shoaib Malik 2 , Thisara Perera 8) Another good over for West Indies as they have not picked a wicket but kept things tight. World XI need a big innings here but who would make it happen?

FOUR! Short ball and Malik rocks on the back foot to puch it through the covers for four.

FOUR! Perera creates the room and cuts it through the point for a boundary.

After 6 overs,ICC World XI 30/4 ( Shoaib Malik 7 , Thisara Perera 12) Kesrick Williams into the attack and he is helping the World XI release the pressure off their shoulder by giving some freebies. Perera on the other hand has played some shocking shots, almost got involved into a catching practice. End of powerplay and things are not looking too good for World XI.

FOUR! A slow full-toss and Perera puts bat to ball and the fielder at cover fails to well, cover it.

FOUR! Short ball, Perera rocks back and smashes it to deep-midwicket for a four.

After 7 overs,ICC World XI 41/4 ( Shoaib Malik 9 , Thisara Perera 21) Keemo Paul is on now. This is the future of West Indies bowling, literally up against the rest of the world. Malik is the cool head here and he needs to guide Perera, who is trying to smash everything that is in his zone or not. He fetched two back to back fours in the last 2 balls however.

OUT! Shoaib Malik departs as he is caught plumped in front of the stumps off Brathwaite. Shoaib Malik lbw b Brathwaite 12(10)

After 8 overs,ICC World XI 46/5 ( Thisara Perera 22 , Shahid Afridi (C) 1) Brathwaite comes in to bowl and he has got the big wicket of shoaib Malik. World XI is losing the plot so quickly here. World XI need 154 runs in 72 balls

FOUR! Afridi walks across and he hits the ball to backward square leg for a boundary.

After 9 overs,ICC World XI 54/5 ( Thisara Perera 24 , Shahid Afridi (C) 7) Shahid Afridi is living at the edge of the sword. He tried too much but only 4 runs comes off the over. Pressure building up quickly. World XI need 146 runs in 66 balls.

SIX! Short ball from Brathwaite and Perera smashes it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket.

After 10 overs,ICC World XI 63/5 ( Thisara Perera 31 , Shahid Afridi (C) 8) Perera is not looking at his best but he is managing to put some balls away for a some big blows. Yet World XI is far away from this total. World XI need 137 runs in 60 balls.

SIX! Short ball again and yet again Perera goes big over deep mid-wicket.

SIX! Fullish from Williams but Perera goes big over mid-off this time for a maximum.

After 11 overs,ICC World XI 80/5 ( Thisara Perera 44 , Shahid Afridi (C) 10) Afridi keeps tapping the ball and keeps forgetting that he has a runner. On the other end, Perera continues big hitting and keeps World XI just an inch interested in this chase. World XI need 120 runs in 54 balls.

FOUR! Perera steers this fullish delivery through the covers for a boundary. And with that stroke he has also reached his FIFTY.

FOUR! Short stuff from Perera and he pulls it blindly, get the leading edge, the ball flies off to fine leg for four.

After 12 overs,ICC World XI 92/5 ( Thisara Perera 55 , Shahid Afridi (C) 11) Brilliant batting from Perera, whose batting stance has impressed everyone, with more force on his front leg and body falling ahead. In that way, he is able to transfer the weight on back foot easily. World XI need 108 runs in 48 balls.

OUT! Full-toss and Afridi flicks it directly into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder, who catches it safely. End of Boom Boom from international cricket circuit. Afridi c Nurse b Keemo Paul 11(12)

After 13 overs,ICC World XI 97/6 ( Thisara Perera 58 , Rashid Khan 2) Afridi has departed in what was the last innings of his international career. And with that wicket it seems, the last chance of World XI having any chance of winning this one has also gone. Perera is still battling it out but for how long? World XI need 103 runs in 42 balls.

DROPPED! Short tracker from Nurse, Rashid hits it straight to man at deep mid-wicket who makes a mess of it and drops.

After 14 overs,ICC World XI 101/6 ( Thisara Perera 61 , Rashid Khan 3) Ashley Nurse into the attack and this move is suggestive of the fact that West Indies wants to end this early. Spinners can be tempting for the batsmen to hit. Rashid and Perera however carry on. 100 up for World XI, they need 99 runs in 36 balls.

OUT! A beauty running catch from Williams off his own bowling, Perera tries to go big over the mid-wicket but does not connect well, ball launches into the air and Williams runs backwards towards the mid-on to grab a brilliant catch. A fine innings comes to an end thanks to a fine catch. Perera c and b Kesrick Williams 61(37)

SIX! Rashid Khan heaves and connects well, gets a maximum for himself as the all sails over the fine leg.

OUT! Yorker length Rashid tries to play a cheeky short to fine leg, caught in front of the stumps and umpire raised the finger after a huge appeal. Rashid Khan lbw b Kesrick Williams 9(7)

After 15 overs,ICC World XI 112/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 3 , Sandeep Lamichhane 1) Williams continues and he has taken the catch of the match, running backwards. With Perera and Rashid's wicket, World XI have now given up the chance totally. World XI need 88 runs in 30 balls.

FOUR! Off-spinner from Nurse to McClenaghan, who misses it and also the keeper, the ball goes for a boundary to third man.

SIX! McClenaghan stays still and swings it hard to the leg side, connects well and fetches four for himdelf at deep mid-wicket.

After 16 overs,ICC World XI 124/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 9 , Sandeep Lamichhane 2) An irritating period in the game for West Indies as they look for the ninth wicket which will be the last wicket a Tymal Mills is injured and won't bat.

OUT! And that's it. Ninth wicket falls as McClenaghan tries to go big but he is caught by Nurse. Mills has an hamstring injury so he won't bat. That means West Indies beat World XI by 72 runs.

Hand shakes are all around and West Indies are doing a victory lap, congratulating and thanking the crowd who spent money to buy tickets and come to watch this match, helping to rebuild the 5 stadias in Caribbean.

We have often heard the sentence, Cricket Is The Real Winner. We can proudly say that the game has indeed been the winner today. West Indies did win the match but it really did not matter which team ended up as the winning side. Sometimes, in sport, there are things much more important than just a win or loss. Today was such an occasion. ICC asked cricketers from all over the world to come and play in this charity match to raise funds and rebuild stadiums in Caribbean which were destroyed by hurricanes, the cricketers obliged. ICC asked people to come to Lord's and watch, they too came. The board asked people to donate and we are pretty sure, a hefty amount would have come their way. It was so good to see the West Indies players taking a victory lap and applauding the crowd. The game also happened to be Shahid Afridi's last international match. Don't forget, he did not get a grand farewell when he announced his retirement. Today was the day when he could raise his arms for one more time in the air to celebrate a wicket and he did it too. All in all, a good day of not just cricket but of hopes that people can get unite to rebuild, redevelop anything and that's enough to keep us in good spirits. That's all from us today. Thanks for keeping in touch. Good bye and good night.

World XI has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first.

DROPPED! Gayle cleared the legs but did not pick the slower one, the ball went up in the air and Mitchell McLenaghan running backwards from mid-on missed it completely.

FOUR! Fifty comes up for West Indies with this boundary. Lewis waited for the ball, made room and hit it through covers for four

FIFTY! He brings it up with a murderous shot. Full-toss from Perera and he bludgeons it over the deep mid-wicket !

OUT! Leggie this time at 62 mph from Rashid to Lewis, who could not pick it. Caught in the front of the stumps on back foot. Umpire raised the finger. Lewis lbw b Rashid Khan 58(26)

OUT! Gayle has been clean bowled by a quicker, straight delivery from Shoaib Malik. Gayle b Shoaib Malik 18(28)

OUT! A very slow leg-spinner from Afridi, Fletcher falls into the trap, comes out and misses it completely. Luke Ronchi does the rest behind the stumps. Andre Fletcher st Ronchi b Afridi 7(9)

DROPPED and SIX! That was a short-ball from Afridi and it went straight to Rashid Khan and deep mid-wicket where he made a mess of it.

OUT! Samuesl tries to clear the long-on fielder but fails. He mishits the googly by Rashid and Perera at long-on does not make a mistake. Samuels c Perera b Rashid Khan 43(22)

World XI will need exactly 200 runs to win this only T20I match.

Top class over from McClenaghan to finish things off. West Indies finish with but the way Ramdin and Russell were going, it seemed they would even clear the 210-run mark but hey, they have stopped them at 199.

FOUR! Perera steers this fullish delivery through the covers for a boundary. And with that stroke he has also reached his FIFTY.

Preview: A galaxy of former and current stars will be in action at the iconic Lord's on Thursday to play an exhibition match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies and help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has finally been named to lead the World XI after England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan sustained a broken finger during a domestic match.

"It's a great honour to be leading the ICC World XI side, that too for such a good cause. I'm sure all the players from either side are looking forward to the match with great enthusiasm and people will get to see some high-quality cricket on Thursday," Afridi said on Twitter.

The World XI side, in fact, has had more than a few changes since being formally announced.

Morgan was the first name announced, followed by those of Afridi, his compatriot Shoaib Malik and Thisara Perera, the Sri Lanka T20I captain. Next came Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spin superstar, and Bangladesh stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, followed by Indians Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya and New Zealanders Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan.

That completed the XI, but Shakib opted out because of personal reasons and was replaced by the exciting teenaged Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Pandya has also opted out since then, to be replaced by countrymate Mohammed Shami, who has also been swapped with Tymal Mills, while Sam Billings has filled in for Morgan.

English cricketers Adil Rashid and Sam Curran have also been late additions to the 13-man squad.

The squad still wears an extremely strong look. Iqbal, Billings, Karthik, Ronchi and Malik, with Afridi and Perera providing excellent options for a late burst, makes for a mouth-watering batting line-up.

Karthik, Ronchi and Billings are all wicket-keeping candidates, while in McClenaghan, Curran and Mills, there's a good pace department.

But the most exciting is perhaps the spin attack, or the leg-spin attack, with the two Rashids and Lamichhane all available for selection, not to forget Afridi himself.

With Samuel Badree on the other side, this one could well be the greatest exhibition of T20 leg-spin bowling ever.

Whichever combination Afridi and Andy Flower, the World XI coach, decide to put out on the field should provide excellent competition to the defending ICC World T20 champions.

Carlos Brathwaite, who hit Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to win the Windies the last ICC World T20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in April 2016, is the captain of the Windies side, and the squad has some fantastic T20 talent in their midst.

T20 stars Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Badree are the big names in Brathwaite's line-up, while in Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams and others, there's a lot of firepower.

Six of those players were a part of the XI that won the World T20 2016 final.

Squads:

ICC World XI: Shahid Afridi (Captain), Sam Billings (WK), Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi (WK), Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams