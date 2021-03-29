Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 29 March, 2021

29 March, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
West Indies

West Indies

287/7 (86.0 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

West Indies Sri Lanka
287/7 (86.0 ov) - R/R 3.34

Stumps

Kraigg Brathwaite (C) - 18

Rahkeem Cornwall - 43

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Batting 99 239 11 0
Rahkeem Cornwall Batting 43 54 6 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 20 8 71 3
Vishwa Fernando 22 4 59 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 222/7 (68.1)

65 (65) R/R: 3.57

Alzarri Joseph 29(41) S.R (70.73)

lbw b Lasith Embuldeniya

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Antigua: Kraigg Brathwaite remains unbeaten on 99

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 30th, 2021
  • 8:09:34 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Toss update: Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday.

Both teams are unchanged from the drawn first Test at the same venue, where the tourists rallied from a 102-run first innings deficit to seize the initiative, only for the home side to bat through the final day to comfortably ensure the stalemate.

Sri Lanka are seeking a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean while the West Indies are keen to follow up their series success in Bangladesh in February with a home triumph ahead of a lengthy international break to accommodate the Indian Premier League.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhayananja de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: March 30, 2021 08:09:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5 at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Match ends in a draw
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5 at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Match ends in a draw

Catch the live score and updates from Day 5 of the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka on our blog.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella star with bat as Windies chase 375-run target
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella star with bat as Windies chase 375-run target

West Indies face a daunting task at 34 for one heading into Thursday's final day.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Nkrumah Bonner's maiden ton helps Windies draw hard-fought first Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Nkrumah Bonner's maiden ton helps Windies draw hard-fought first Test

In just his third Test, the 32-year-old Bonner further enhanced an already burgeoning reputation as a middle-order batsman with considerably more substance than style.