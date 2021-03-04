Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Osbourn, Full Cricket Score: Pollard stars in hosts' four-wicket win

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Squads:

Sri Lanka named a 20-member squad for six limited over matches against the West Indies delayed by COVID-19 infections.

The cricket board said fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, 24, who tested positive on Monday was being replaced by 33-year-old Suranga Lakmal for the three one-day internationals and the three T20 matches.

The Twenty20s will be played on 3, 5 and 7 March at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua while the ODIs will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 10, 12 and 14 March.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not immediately name a squad for the two Tests also be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the first game starting on 21 March and the second on 29 March.

The tournament was delayed after coach Mickey Arthur and opening Test batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month. Both have since recovered and have joined the tour to the West Indies.

One man not going to the Caribbean, however, is former Test player Chaminda Vaas who quit as fast bowling coach on Monday within days of his appointment.

Vaas, who only replaced Australian David Saker on Friday, resigned over a pay dispute.

West Indies recall Gayle

Chris Gayle was called into the West Indies Twenty20 squad for the first time in two years as the 41-year-old eyes a place in the World Cup later this year.

Gayle, one of cricket's global superstars, was named in the 14-man squad for the three-game series against Sri Lanka which starts in Antigua on Wednesday.

Also back in favour is 39-year-old fast bowler Fidel Edwards, who hasn't played for the West Indies since 2012.

All-rounder Andre Russell is recovering from contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, and despite testing negative over a week ago has been ruled out of the T20 series.

Sri Lanka limited over squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI captain), Dasun Shanaka (T20 captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandima, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka and Suranga Lakmal.

West Indies limited over squad

T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

