West Indies Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10 March, 2021

10 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

232/10 (49.0 ov)

1st ODI
West Indies

West Indies

236/2 (47.0 ov)

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Sri Lanka West Indies
232/10 (49.0 ov) - R/R 4.73 236/2 (47.0 ov) - R/R 5.02

Match Ended

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Jason Mohammed - 13

Darren Bravo - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Darren Bravo not out 37 47 2 1
Jason Mohammed not out 13 15 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 10 0 50 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 215/2 (43)

21 (21) R/R: 5.25

Shai Hope (W) 110(133) S.R (82.7)

b Dushmantha Chameera

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by eight wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 11th, 2021
  • 7:59:12 IST

Toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against West Indies at the North Sound Stadium in Antigua.

The hosts are coming on the back of a successful T20I series, where they won 2-1, and now the action now shifts to the 50-over format.

The visitors have gone in with two pacers in Nuwan Pradeep and Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Shai Hope is set to open the batting for the Windies with Evin Lewis, in a playing XI which also features the likes of Fabian Allen and Alzarri Joseph.

The first ODI will be followed by two more ODIs, to be held at the same venue on 12 and 14 March.

Playing XI 

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

Updated Date: March 11, 2021 07:59:12 IST

