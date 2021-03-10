Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by eight wickets

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|232/10 (49.0 ov) - R/R 4.73
|236/2 (47.0 ov) - R/R 5.02
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Darren Bravo
|not out
|37
|47
|2
|1
|Jason Mohammed
|not out
|13
|15
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|10
|0
|50
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 215/2 (43)
|
21 (21) R/R: 5.25
Jason Mohammed 13(15)
Darren Bravo 5(9)
|
Shai Hope (W) 110(133) S.R (82.7)
b Dushmantha Chameera
Toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against West Indies at the North Sound Stadium in Antigua.
The hosts are coming on the back of a successful T20I series, where they won 2-1, and now the action now shifts to the 50-over format.
The visitors have gone in with two pacers in Nuwan Pradeep and Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Shai Hope is set to open the batting for the Windies with Evin Lewis, in a playing XI which also features the likes of Fabian Allen and Alzarri Joseph.
The first ODI will be followed by two more ODIs, to be held at the same venue on 12 and 14 March.
Playing XI
West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.
Shai Hope's tenth ODI century ensured that the tourists' total of 232 all out was overhauled comfortably.
Having lost by four wickets in the opening game on Wednesday, the tourists successfully defended 160 on Friday to level the three-match series.
Gayle, one of cricket's global superstars, was named in the 14-man squad for the three-game series against Sri Lanka which starts in Antigua on Wednesday.