Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs South Africa At Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
South Africa

South Africa

218/5 (82.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

South Africa West Indies
218/5 (82.0 ov) - R/R 2.66

Stumps

Wiaan Mulder - 2

Quinton de Kock (W) - 11

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 59 103 5 0
Wiaan Mulder Batting 2 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jayden Seales 13 4 28 1
Jason Holder 14 5 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 203/5 (77.2)

15 (15) R/R: 3.1

Wiaan Mulder 2(13)

Dean Elgar (C) 77(237) S.R (32.48)

b Kyle Mayers

Highlights, West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 at St Lucia, Full Cricket Score: Elgar's 77 rescues visitors on Day 1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 19th, 2021
  • 9:25:40 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st Test wrap: South Africa beat the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs as Proteas fast bowlers proved decisive in the first Test.

South Africa bowled the West Indies out for 162 in its second innings in an extended first session on the third day, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje fittingly finishing it off when Jayden Seales edged to Wiaan Mulder in the slips.

South Africa's fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St Lucia. The Proteas took control from there, with Quinton de Kock's 141 not out driving South Africa to 322 all out and a big first innings lead.

West Indies continued on the third day on 82-4 in its second innings and didn't make it to lunch, although the break was delayed as South Africa closed in on victory.

Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-34 for South Africa in the second innings, while Roston Chase provided lone resistance for West Indies with his 62.

Rabada's fellow fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, took five in the first innings, and Nortje finished with seven wickets in the match as South Africa's three main strike bowlers starred.

They provided a winning start for Dean Elgar in his first Test as captain.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: June 19, 2021 09:25:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock's ton helps visitors seize control on Day 2 of first Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock's ton helps visitors seize control on Day 2 of first Test

In their second innings on Friday, the home side again laboured to come to terms with the consistent quality and intensity of the visitors' pacers and seamers.

Highlights, West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 at St Lucia: Lungi Ngidi shines with the ball
Sports

Highlights, West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 at St Lucia: Lungi Ngidi shines with the ball

Follow all the live scores, updates and commentary of Day 1 of the 1st Test between West Indies and South Africa

West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas pacers demolish Windies for crushing innings and 63-run win in first Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas pacers demolish Windies for crushing innings and 63-run win in first Test

The Caribbean side, trailing on first innings by 225 runs and resuming from an overnight position of 82 for four, were dismissed for 162.