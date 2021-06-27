Highlights, West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I in Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 16 runs

South Africa beat West Indies by 16 runs
|South Africa
|West Indies
|166/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.3
|150/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Obed McCoy
|not out
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Kevin Sinclair
|not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lungi Ngidi
|4
|0
|49
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|0
|37
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 150/9 (19.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Obed McCoy 0(0)
Kevin Sinclair 0(1)
|
Fabian Allen 34(12) S.R (283.33)
lbw b Lungi Ngidi
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the second match in a row and again put South Africa in to bat in the second T20 International at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.
Both teams are unchanged from the opening fixture a day earlier in which the home side romped to an eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare after the Proteas totalled 160 for six batting first.
Teams: West Indies – Kieron Pollard (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.
South Africa – Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Henrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Follow live score and updates from Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa on our blog.
Follow all the live scores and updates of the 2nd Test between West Indies and South Africa in St Lucia
Check the LIVE scorecard of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa at St Lucia.