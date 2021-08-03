Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I at Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win series after match called off

Match Abandoned
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|30/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 10
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Andre Fletcher
|not out
|17
|12
|1
|2
|Chris Gayle
|not out
|12
|6
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Wasim
|1
|0
|11
|0
|Hasan Ali
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
30 (30) R/R: 10
Chris Gayle 12(6)
Andre Fletcher 17(12)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in the final T20 International of the rain-affected four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.
Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after the first match in Barbados six days earlier and the third fixture at Providence on Sunday were ruined by rain. In the lone encounter to be decided on the field of play, the tourists won by seven runs in the second match on Saturday.
Both teams are unchanged from the scheduled game two days earlier when only eight balls were bowled at the start of the match before a torrential downpour left the ground waterlogged.
Teams:
West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.
Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.
Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Patrick Gustard (JAM)
Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson
With AFP inputs
Just eight balls were bowled at the start of the match with the home side reaching 15 without loss off eight deliveries before showers drove the players off the field and intensified to such an extent that it left the ground waterlogged in a matter of minutes.