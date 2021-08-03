Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Pakistan At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 03 August, 2021

03 August, 2021
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
West Indies

West Indies

30/0 (3.0 ov)

4th T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

West Indies Pakistan
30/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 10

Match Abandoned

Chris Gayle - 12

Andre Fletcher - 17

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Andre Fletcher not out 17 12 1 2
Chris Gayle not out 12 6 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Wasim 1 0 11 0
Hasan Ali 1 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

30 (30) R/R: 10

Chris Gayle 12(6)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I at Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win series after match called off

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 4th, 2021
  • 0:28:08 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in the final T20 International of the rain-affected four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after the first match in Barbados six days earlier and the third fixture at Providence on Sunday were ruined by rain. In the lone encounter to be decided on the field of play, the tourists won by seven runs in the second match on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. AP

File image of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. AP

Both teams are unchanged from the scheduled game two days earlier when only eight balls were bowled at the start of the match before a torrential downpour left the ground waterlogged.

Teams:

West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Patrick Gustard (JAM)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 00:28:08 IST

Tags:

