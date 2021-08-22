Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Windies 39/3 in first innings, trail by 263 runs

|Pakistan
|West Indies
|302/9 (110.0 ov) - R/R 2.75
|39/3 (18.0 ov) - R/R 2.17
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nkrumah Bonner
|Batting
|18
|37
|4
|0
|Alzarri Joseph
|Batting
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Hasan Ali
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Nauman Ali
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 34/3 (13.3)
|
5 (5) R/R: 1.07
Alzarri Joseph 0(16)
Nkrumah Bonner 4(12)
|
Roston Chase 10(24) S.R (41.66)
b Faheem Ashraf
Day 3 preview: Damp patches in the area of the bowlers' run-up delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.
Pakistan, having been put in to bat earlier, will resume their first innings at 212 for four following the loss of the entire second day's play on Saturday because of rain and a sodden outfield without a ball being bowled.
Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.
West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years. They won the first Test by one wicket a week earlier at the same venue.
With inputs from AFP
Fawad's unbeaten 124 lifted the tourists to 302 for nine declared in their first innings before Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.
Having trailed on first innings by 36 runs, Pakistan will start day four ahead by 124 with Babar Azam on 54 and Faheem Ashraf on 12.
There is no place however for bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel, who is continuing his recovery from injury, and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo who has been "given a break" after being Covid bubbled for a lengthy period.