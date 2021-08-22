Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Windies 39/3 in first innings, trail by 263 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 preview: Damp patches in the area of the bowlers' run-up delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Pakistan, having been put in to bat earlier, will resume their first innings at 212 for four following the loss of the entire second day's play on Saturday because of rain and a sodden outfield without a ball being bowled.

Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.

West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years. They won the first Test by one wicket a week earlier at the same venue.

With inputs from AFP