Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 212/4 at stumps

|Pakistan
|West Indies
|212/4 (74.0 ov) - R/R 2.86
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|22
|58
|1
|0
|Faheem Ashraf
|Batting
|23
|48
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Roston Chase
|7
|0
|27
|0
|Nkrumah Bonner
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 168/4 (60.4)
|
44 (44) R/R: 3.18
Faheem Ashraf 23(48)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 18(35)
|
Babar Azam (C) 75(174) S.R (43.1)
c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and again chose to bowl first on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday.
After scrambling to a thrilling one-wicket win the first Test at the same venue five days earlier, the home side have made one change with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph further bolstering the pace attack at the expense of left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.
Pakistan have also made just one change as experienced wrist-spinner Yasir Shah, who went wicketless in the first Test, has been replaced by left-arm orthodox slow bowler Nauman Ali.
West Indies are seeking a first Test series triumph over Pakistan for 21 years.
The visitors are hoping to repeat the efforts of the 2005 and 2011 tours of the Caribbean when they lost the first encounters before rebounding to square both two-Test series.
Teams:
West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
Pakistan – Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The incident occurred in the 70th over of Pakistan's first innings, after the dismissal of batsman Hasan Ali, when Seales used inappropriate language towards Hasan which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from him.
There is no place however for bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel, who is continuing his recovery from injury, and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo who has been "given a break" after being Covid bubbled for a lengthy period.
Follow live score and updates from Day 4 of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on our blog here.