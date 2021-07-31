Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Pakistan At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 31 July, 2021

31 July, 2021
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

157/8 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

150/4 (20.0 ov)

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 runs

Pakistan West Indies
157/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85 150/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5

Match Ended

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 runs

Jason Holder - 0

Nicholas Pooran (W) - 10

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nicholas Pooran (W) not out 62 33 4 6
Jason Holder not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 4 0 44 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 140/4 (19.2)

10 (10) R/R: 15

Kieron Pollard (C) 13(14) S.R (92.85)

c Mohammad Wasim b Shaheen Afridi

Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I in Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by seven wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 1st, 2021
  • 7:13:11 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Following the rain-ruined first match in Barbados three days earlier, both teams have been forced to make changes because of injuries.

Lendl Simmons, who retired hurt after being struck on the neck by a short ball from debutant Mohammad Wasim on Wednesday, has been replaced at the top of the home side's batting order by Andre Fletcher.

West Indies have also drafted in Romario Shepherd in place of Andre Russell.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam at the toss ahead of the first T20I. AFP

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam at the toss ahead of the first T20I. AFP

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan was struck on the helmet at practice in Guyana and has been ruled out of the next two matches of the series.

His place goes to Sohaib Maqsood in the only change to the tourists' line-up.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 07:13:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs Australia: Nicholas Pooran powers Windies past the Aussies in ODI series
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Australia: Nicholas Pooran powers Windies past the Aussies in ODI series

Replying to the tourists' total of 187 all out, Pooran's unbeaten 59 and 52 from former captain Holder lifted the home team from the discomfort of 72 for five

England vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's 85 overshadows Liam Livingstone's ton in high-scoring first T20I
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's 85 overshadows Liam Livingstone's ton in high-scoring first T20I

Pakistan captain Azam made 85 and shared an opening stand of 150 with Mohammad Rizwan in a national record T20 total of 232-6.

ICC T20I rankings: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul maintain their top-10 positions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal move up
First Cricket News

ICC T20I rankings: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul maintain their top-10 positions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal move up

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was economical in the first game, has gained 10 places to be 21st on that list where Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga with a stellar performance is placed second.