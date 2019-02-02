Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Windies claim series with 10-wicket win
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of day three of the second Test between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on our live blog here.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 5th ODI at Wellington: Rayudu, Shankar rebuild after top-order collapse
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank sends criminal defamation notice to ex-Bajaj Allianz employee over crop loan scam
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Juhi Chawla on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: We've told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way
-
Sushil Kumar Modi says ‘surgical strike’ of Interim Budget silenced Opposition, lauds its 'all-inclusivity'
-
Premier League: Gonzalo Higuain opens Chelsea account with brace against Huddersfield; Tottenham Hotspur victorious
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
IND vs NZ, Live cricket score, 5th odi at Wellington: शंकर और रायुडू के बीच 50 रन की साझेदारी
-
कोतवालों के 'करिश्माई' किस्से: बरेली के ऑपरेशन ‘बेजा बड़े साहब’ से लेकर, अपनी ही कोतवाली में धर-दबोचे गए कोतवाल तक!
-
1983 बैच के IPS अधिकारी ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला बने CBI के नए डायरेक्टर
-
गुजरात का CM था तब मुझसे भी होती थी पूछताछ, तो आपको क्यों डर लग रहा है दीदी: PM मोदी
-
Budget 2019: पॉपुलिस्ट है लेकिन मिडिल क्लास के लिए आखिरकार कारगर साबित हो सकता है ये बजट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
West Indies beat England by 10 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 2: West Indies pressed home their advantage on day two of the second Test on Friday, leaving England’s hopes of winning the series hanging precariously in Antigua.
Stuart Broad bowled particularly well for England, unlucky to pick up only three scalps during a long day in the field for the visitors, who dropped several catches, including two by Jos Buttler at third slip.
Broad said England were still in with a winning chance given that West Indies will have to bat last.
England's Joe Root and West Indies' Jason Holder shake hands before start of second Test play. Reuters
West Indies were 272 for six at the close in their first innings, having added 242 runs to their overnight score on a North Sound pitch that looked to have dried out considerably from Thursday’s greentop.
Left-hander Darren Bravo (33) and captain Jason Holder (19) will resume on Saturday with the home team leading by 85 runs.
Bravo faced 165 balls in an obdurate stay at the crease based on patience and a textbook straight bat.
“I thought the Windies played really well. Darren Bravo showed great fight and character getting through that last session,” Broad told Sky Sports.
The England bowlers, he said, had beaten the bat more than 100 times according to the team’s calculations.
“We missed a couple of chances, can only blame ourselves for that. I think we deserved more than six wickets.
“A good morning for us tomorrow and then someone plays an outstanding knock, we can win this Test match.”
Broad, recalled after being controversially omitted for the first Test, was the pick of the England bowlers with 3-42, while fellow pacemen Ben Stokes (1-58) and James Anderson (0-58) also bowled well without luck.
Off-spinner Moeen Ali (2-54) dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite (49) and hard-hitting Shimron Hetymer (21).
The home team put on 96 runs in the first session, with opener John Campbell the lone man dismissed before lunch, caught in the slips for 47 off Stokes.
Campbell and Brathwaite had put on 70 runs for the opening wicket, their third decent partnership in the series, providing West Indies with a launch-pad so often missing in recent years.
West Indies lead the three-Test series 1-0.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 07:35:40 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Windies lead by 85 runs
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test at Antigua, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Kemar Roach stars again as visitors fold for 187
West Indies vs England: Visitors crumble again as Windies clinch series with 10-wicket win in second Test