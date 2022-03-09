Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Bairstow's ton guides visitors to 268/6 at stumps

Cricket

Highlights, West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua, Full Cricket Score: Bairstow's ton guides visitors to 268/6 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 9th, 2022
  • 10:34:20 IST

Toss Report: England won the toss against the West Indies and chose to bat first at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the first test on Tuesday.

The uncapped Alex Lees will open the batting with Zac Crawley with captain Joe Root at first drop, as England continue to look for an opening pair that can impress in the wake of Alastair Cook's retirement in 2018.

Spinner Jack Leach was picked ahead of uncapped fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, as Root expects the pitch to deteriorate.

With leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad left at home, England has trusted its new-ball attack to allrounder Chris Woakes and Craig Overton.

West Indies has given a first home test in seven years to spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who features alongside a four-man seam attack of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

John Campbell has also been recalled to try and secure the position of opening batsman beside captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

The West Indies has never lost to England in Antigua in 10 tests.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: March 09, 2022 10:34:20 IST

