Highlights, West Indies vs England, 1st Test at Barbados, Day 3, Full cricket score: Holder, Dowrich help hosts set mammoth target
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the first Test between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on our live blog here.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MYAW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Myanmar Women by 9 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi govt subtly jabs Congress with Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, seeks to gain ground in West Bengal
-
Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka clinches second Grand Slam, World No 1 ranking after beating Petra Kvitova in tense final
-
Gully Boy music review: A rousing, eclectic soundtrack that sets the benchmark for a trailblazing genre
-
Modi govt subtly jabs Congress with Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, seeks to gain ground in West Bengal
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Republic Day Parade: Tanks and artillery are passe, 26 Jan celebrations require renewed focus on power of people
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Benyamin on writing about migrant workers, and his belief in Kerala's return to progressive politics
-
सर्वे कह रहे हैं एकजुट विपक्ष नरेंद्र मोदी को हरा देगा, लेकिन महागठबंधन है कहां?
-
क्या BJP का दामन छोड़ कांग्रेस के खेमे में आ जाएंगे वरुण गांधी?
-
हरियाणा कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी और वोटों के समीकरण को संभालना आज़ाद के लिए चुनौती
-
प्रियंका गांधी को राजनीति में हमेशा से दिलचस्पी रही है, बस उन्हें अपनी बारी का इंतजार था
-
Republic Day 2019: राजपथ पर पहली बार देखने को मिला ये सब, नारी शक्ति रहीं आकर्षण का केंद्र
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 2: An astonishing day two ended with West Indies in a strong but not necessarily impregnable position against England, 339 runs ahead in their second innings with four wickets remaining in the first Test in Barbados on Thursday.
Eighteen wickets fell on a Kensington Oval pitch that despite the carnage seemed quite decent for batting, as England were bowled out for 77, the lowest ever Test score in Bridgetown.
Kemar Roach was the chief destroyer, ripping through the batting lineup and taking five for 17 off 11 fiery overs as England crumbled to their fourth-lowest total in a Test against West Indies.
Roach headed a four-pronged Windies bowling attack that turned back the clock with scenes reminiscent of the halcyon days of the 1970s, when the likes of Andy Roberts and Joel Garner regularly terrorised the world’s best batsmen.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder and England captain Joe Root pose with Wisden trophy on the eve of first Test. Twitter/@windiescricket
Roach was well supported by captain Jason Holder (2-15), Alzarri Joseph (2-20) and Shannon Gabriel (1-15), all getting plenty of bounce and enough movement to tie the batsmen in knots.
Holder picked up the prized scalp of Joe Root with a magnificent delivery that nipped in and trapped the England captain lbw for four.
West Indies, who did not enforce the follow-on, enjoyed a 212-run lead, a most unlikely scenario after being all out for 289 earlier on Thursday.
But a day of unlikely swings was not done as the Windies then lost five wickets for only nine runs after an uneventful half-century second innings opening partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell.
England spinner Mooen Ali picked up three quick scalps in an outstanding spell that suggested the pitch also offers something for the slow bowlers, while paceman Ben Stokes chimed in with a pair of wickets.
Another Twist
At 61 for five, England were suddenly back in the match, but there was another twist to come as Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich steadied the ship with a partnership of 59.
With stumps looming, the impressive Hetmyer was out for 31, caught at point off medium-pacer Sam Curran.
West Indies were 127 for six at stumps, with Dowrich (27) and Holder (7) to resume on Friday.
Earlier, the home team lost their final six wickets for 49 in their first innings.
Pace bowler James Anderson equalled an Ian Botham and England record when he took his 27th five-wicket haul.
He picked up one more scalp on Thursday morning — tailender Joseph for a duck — as the Windies added 25 runs to their overnight total, with England taking nearly an hour to mop up the final two wickets.
Anderson finished with five for 46 off 30 tight overs, while Stokes chipped in with 4-59.
Hetmyer was the last man out, caught behind off Stokes going for an agricultural slog.
Hetmyer, who will play for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League which starts in March, top-scored with an impressive, hard-hitting 81 off 109 balls.
The teams are playing a three-Test series in the Caribbean.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2019 07:48:40 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Barbados, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Windies lead by 339 after hosts skittled for 77
LIVE cricket score, West Indies vs England, 1st Test at Barbados, Day 4
West Indies vs England: Jason Holder slams maiden double ton, Shane Dowrich gets century to put hosts in total control