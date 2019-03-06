First Cricket
Highlights, West Indies vs England, 1st T20I at Gros Islet, St Lucia, Full Cricket Score: Visitors grab series lead with four-wicket win

Follow live updates of the 1st T20I between West Indies and England on our live blog, with the fixture being hosted at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 06, 2019 01:30:09 IST

160/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
8
Fours
9
Sixes
10
Extras
11
161/6
Overs
18.5
R/R
8.7
Fours
16
Sixes
3
Extras
23

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview, 1st T20I: Both teams will have one eye on the all-important 50-over World Cup despite Windies and England lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

By resting two of England's best players Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the visitors made their intentions clear.

Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan, captain of West Indies and England respectively. Agencies

West Indies have done it by naming Jason Holder the captain, ahead of regular captain Carlos Brathwaite, to give the ODI squad more time together.

West Indies have just come off holding England to a draw in a competitive five-match ODI series. However, they will miss Andre Russell, who was brought in from the Pakistan Super League for the final two ODIs, but subsequently suffered a knee injury that could keep him out of the World Cup.

West Indies are the reigning world champions in this format. England are the favourites to become world champions in the 50-over format. After a run glut in the ODIs, will the T20Is provide more of the same?

With inputs from ICC

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 09:43:48 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

