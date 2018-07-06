First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 2nd T20I Jul 06, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 5 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 6 Jul 06, 2018
ZIM Vs AUS
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Windies start series with massive win

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 3 of 1st Test between West Indies and Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, July 06, 2018

West Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs

43/10
Overs
18.4
R/R
2.34
Fours
3
Sixes
0
Extras
0
406/10
Overs
137.3
R/R
2.96
Fours
39
Sixes
4
Extras
15
144/10
Overs
40.2
R/R
3.58
Fours
16
Sixes
2
Extras
5

Toggle between tabs for LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary

North Sound (Antigua): Bangladesh's batsmen failed for a second time in the first cricket test on Thursday as Windies closed in on a three-day victory.

The tourists ended Day 2 on 62-6 in 18 overs — after its first-innings of 43, the lowest score ever for Bangladesh — to trail hosts by 301 runs with only four second-innings wickets left.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Windies resumed overnight on 201-2 and went on to 406 all out, with Kraigg Brathwaite scoring 121, Shai Hope 67 and Devon Smith 58.

Windies had taken complete control on Wednesday after Kemar Roach claimed a remarkable five wickets in 12 balls and Bangladesh posted the second shortest test first innings of all time, lasting just 18.4 overs.

Roach became the third cricketer, after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa's Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries, the fewest number in which the feat has been achieved.

Roach did not take to the field for the second innings because of a hamstring injury.

Windies, led by Brathwaite's seventh test hundred, secured a 363-run first innings advantage before its attack quickly set about completing the job.

Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel had Tamim Iqbal (13) caught by Hope off the fourth delivery of the third over, before bowling Mominul Haque for a duck two balls later.

Captain Jason Holder removed Liton Das (2) to leave Bangladesh struggling on 16-3. Das was the only batsman to reach double figures in the visitors' first innings.

Gabriel continued the demolition, removing Mushfiqur Rahim (8) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (12) as he posted figures of 4-36.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018

Tags : #Antigua #Bangladesh #Devon Smith #ICC #Jason Holder #Kieran Powell #Kraigg Brathwaite #Liton Das #Live Score #Live Score And Updates #Live Scorecard #Mahmudullah #Mominul Haque #Monty Noble #Mushfiqur Rahim #Shakib Al Hasan #West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2018

Also See

Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3798 131
2 India 4366 125
3 Australia 2355 124
4 England 2200 116
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all