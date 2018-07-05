First Cricket
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 5 Jul 05, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 4 Jul 04, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Antigua: Visitors 62/6, trail by 301

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 2 of 1st Test between West Indies and Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, July 05, 2018

43/10
Overs
18.4
R/R
2.34
Fours
3
Sixes
0
Extras
0
406/10
Overs
137.3
R/R
2.96
Fours
39
Sixes
4
Extras
15
62/6
Overs
18.0
R/R
3.44
Fours
8
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Jason Holder 9 1 15 2

Toggle between tabs for LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary

North Sound (Antigua): Windies took complete control of the first day of the Test after bowling out Bangladesh for 43, the lowest score in its history, on Wednesday.

Kemar Roach claimed a remarkable five wickets in 12 balls before the home batsmen piled on Bangladesh's agony by reaching 201-2 at the close of play, Kraigg Brathwaite hitting an unbeaten 88.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Earlier, the tourists posted the lowest total since India was dismissed for 42 in 1974. It was also the second shortest first innings of all time, lasting just 18.4 overs.

Roach became the third cricketer, after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa's Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries, the fewest number in which the feat has been achieved.

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque edged behind in quick succession and were followed by Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Paceman Roach went off for treatment on a knee injury, but there was no respite as Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins finished off Bangladesh.

Opener Liton Das (25) was the only batsman to reach double figures. Cummins ended with 3-11 and Holder 2-10.

New Zealand made the lowest test total when it was bowled out for 26 by England in Auckland in 1955.

The match in Antigua, the first between the sides in four years, continued to be dominated by West Indies as Brathwaite and Devon Smith (58) put on 113 for the first wicket.

Kieran Powell then made 48 in an 81-run second-wicket stand with Brathwaite, who was still there at the close having faced 204 deliveries, almost twice as many as Bangladesh's entire team.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018

Tags : #Antigua #Bangladesh #Devon Smith #ICC #Jason Holder #Kieran Powell #Kraigg Brathwaite #Liton Das #Live Score #Live Score And Updates #Live Scorecard #Mahmudullah #Mominul Haque #Monty Noble #Mushfiqur Rahim #Shakib Al Hasan #West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2018

CRICKET SCORES


