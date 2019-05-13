Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: West Indies won the toss in the fifth ODI of the tri-nation series and opted to bat first. The Jason Holder-led team have won two of their previous three encounters and have almost sealed the spot in the finals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be hoping to finish this match on a positive note and reach the final.

In that case, the next clash between Bangladesh and Ireland will become a formality. Bangladesh have won just one match in the tournament whereas Ireland have not been able to even open their account.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman

Windies XI: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer