Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Guyana, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by 5 wickets, clinch series

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Preview: West Indies would be looking to seal the T20I series against Bangladesh when the two teams lock horns in the third and final T20I in Guyana on Thursday.

While the first T20I was washed out due to rain, the Windies, led by Nicholas Pooran, got the better of the visitors in the second match, winning it by 35 runs.

Opting to bat first in the second T20I, Brandon King (57) and Rovman Powell (61*) led the Windies to 193/5 from 20 overs.

In reply, Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 68 went in vain as Bangladesh were restricted to 158/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh would be very much eager to deny the Windies a series victory.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran(Captain), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah(Captain), Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Munim Shahriar

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.