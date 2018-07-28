First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 3rd ODI Jul 28, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
BAN in WI | 2nd ODI Jul 26, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at St Kitts, Full Cricket Score: Visitors seal series with 18-run win

Catch LIVE updates of the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on our LIVE blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, July 28, 2018

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs

301/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.02
Fours
23
Sixes
7
Extras
13
283/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.66
Fours
19
Sixes
9
Extras
11

2nd ODI, report: Shimron Hetmyer scored a superb century as Bangladesh stumbled in the final over to hand the West Indies a series-levelling victory in their one-day game Wednesday.

Jason Holder and Mashrafe Mortaza are leading West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. AFP

Jason Holder and Mashrafe Mortaza are leading West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. AFP

The hosts made it 1-1 in the best-of-three series after Bangladesh failed to score eight runs off their final over for what would have been a series win.

Shimron Hetmyer blazed 125 off 93 balls to pace the home side to a competitive 271 all out batting first.

Bangladesh were left stranded on 268 for six after their 50 overs as West Indies held on for a three-run win.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, who started the innings by conceding 20 runs and whose final analysis of one for 66 was the most expensive ever by a Caribbean bowler in an ODI against Bangladesh, bowled the 50th over to give the hosts the victory.

Holder's first delivery accounted for topscorer Mushfiqur Rahim for 68 via a catch on the midwicket boundary and he conceded just four runs off the remaining five deliveries to celebrate a result with his teammates which leaves the series to be decided in the final match on Saturday in St Kitts.

"We just had to hang in there and believe in ourselves," said the delighted captain after the match.

"Bangladesh came at us hard and credit to them for the way they batted at the top. But we didn’t give up and it really sets things up for the final match."

Yet it should never have come to the final over drama, especially after the flying start in which Bangladesh raced to their fastest-ever fifty in ODIs – off 4.4 overs – and were 71 for one by the seventh over and apparently cruising.

However both Tamim Iqbal (54) and Shakib al Hasan (56) fell to careless shots to spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse respectively to get the West Indies back into the fray.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, who contributed 39, then featured in an 87-run fourth-wicket stand that looked to have tilted the balance decisively Bangladesh’s way.

There were more twists to come though as Mahmudullah was run out at the start of the 46th over at 232 for four, which opened the door to a West Indies team who appeared to have been closed out from the contest just minutes earlier.

“It was a game we should have won but we made too many mistakes at the end," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

"We weren’t at our best in the field either but the series is still alive and we believe we have what it takes to win it.

-With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Chris Gayle #Cricket #Live Cricket Score #Live Scores #Mashrafe Mortaza #Mustafizur Rahman #Shakib Al Hasan #Tamim Iqbal #West Indies #West Indies Vs Bangladesh #West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2018

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all