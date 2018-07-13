First Cricket
Highlights West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Sabina Park, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 224 runs

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Day 2 of 2nd Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, July 13, 2018

354/10
Overs
112.0
R/R
3.16
Fours
32
Sixes
3
Extras
27
149/10
Overs
46.1
R/R
3.23
Fours
22
Sixes
0
Extras
13
19/1
Overs
9.0
R/R
2.11
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Devon Smith Batting 8 25 2 0

Toggle between tabs for LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Kingston (Jaimaca): Kraigg Brathwaite's second consecutive century put West Indies in control on the first day of the second cricket test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

The opener struck 110 runs off 279 balls to lift the West Indies, 1-0 ahead in the series, to 295 for four at the close after Bangladesh won the toss and sent in the home side to bat.

Bangladesh had reduced the hosts to 138 for three, but Brathwaite joined forces with Shimron Hetmyer to add 109 for the fourth wicket.

Despite Brathwaite becoming Mehidy Hasan's third victim, Hetmyer reached stumps 16 runs short of a maiden test century.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Full Scorecard #Jason Holder #Kraigg Brathwaite #Live Score #Live Scorecard #Mehidy Hasan #Shakib Al Hasan #Shimron Hetmyer #West Indies #West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2018 #Windies

