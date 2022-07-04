Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Dominica, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 35 runs, grab series lead

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss update: West Indies won the toss and optedto bat in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dominica on Sunday.

The first T20I was washed out due to rain, so this provides a perfect opportunity for both teams to open their account in the series. Thirteen overs were bowled in the series opener on Saturday, before rain played spoilsport. Shakib Al Hasan (29) top-scored for the visitors, who had reached 105/8. Romario Shepherd had taken three wickets while Hayden Walsh scalped two.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

