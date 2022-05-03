Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Punjab Kings win by 8 wickets

That's all we have from this game for you. Tomorrow is a big one, as Faf du Plessis' RCB take on MS Dhoni's CSK. Do join us for that one. For now, it's goodbye and good night!
Kagiso Rabada is the Player of the Match
After 16 overs,Punjab Kings 145/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 62 , Liam Livingstone 30)
6, 6, 6, 4, 2, 4. Liam Livingstone runs riot as he leads Punjab Kings to a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. 28 runs come off Mohammed Shami's over, Hardik Pandya won't be a happy man after this display.
After 14 overs,Punjab Kings 113/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 60 , Liam Livingstone 1)
Lockie Ferguson with the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who walks off before the umpire can raise his finger for LBW. The ball was landing full on leg and middle stump, and it's a fair decision by the umpire.
OUT! Struck LBW and Rajapaksa walks before the umpire raises his finger to declare him out.
After 10 overs,Punjab Kings 76/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 30)
Seven runs come off Alzarri Joseph's over. Rashid Khan bowls the 10th over of the chase. Rajapaksa with the pull in front of square in the gap between deep midwicket and deep square leg. Seven off the over. PBKS need 68 off 60 balls.
After 8 overs,Punjab Kings 62/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 23)
Rashid Khan continues after the break. Just four singles off the over. PBKS need 82 off 72 balls to win.
After 7 overs,Punjab Kings 58/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 21)
Sangwan continues. He leaks a lot of runs this over as 15 runs come off it. Three boundaries, with Rajapaksa collecting a couple of those. Time for a strategic timeout.
After 6 overs,Punjab Kings 43/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 30 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 11)
Lockie Ferguson continues. Eight runs come off the sixth over of the chase as Dhawan collects a boundary, clearing the extra-cover region. GT will need to set their priority on taking quick wickets before it's too late.
After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 35/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 24 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa 10)
Shami continues. Five runs off the fifth over as Dhawan collects a boundary as he slams this behind square on the off-side.
OUT! Early blow for Punjab Kings in their chase as they lose Jonny Bairstow. Length ball from Shami, Bairstow top-edges this one to deep fine leg fielder. Bairstow c Sangwan b Shami 1
OUT! Caught by Jitesh Sharma and Rashid Khan departs. Two in two for Rabada now. Rashid Khan c Jitesh Sharma b Rabada 0
OUT! Caught at short third man and Rahul Tewatia departs. Rahul Tewatia c Sandeep Sharma b Rabada 11
OUT! Livingstone with the breakthrough for Punjab, as he removes Miller. Miller gets a thick edge in this one and he's taken by his fellow South African Rabada at long-off. Miller c Rabada b Livingstone 11
OUT! Edged and gone, Hardik Pandya departs. Not the wicket Gujarat wanted to lose. Hardik Pandya c Jitesh Sharma b Rishi Dhawan 1
OUT! Another wicket for Punjab Saha is caught by Mayank Agarwal as Rabada gets a wicket. Miscued shot from Saha and that proves costly. W Saha c Mayank b Rabada 21
OUT! Shubman Gill departs after being victim of a run-out. Gujarat lose an early wicket. Direct hit from Rishi Dhawan at cover. Shubman Gill run out (Rishi Dhawan)
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live cricket score , 48th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT are looking for a sixth win on the trot as they look to extend their lead at the top of the points table.
Preview: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will have a great opportunity to seal their spot in the playoffs officially this season when they take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday. This match will take place at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
Gujarat Titans have been the most entertaining, most consistent side this tournament and different players have stepped up to take their side across the line. They have perhaps the most-rounded bowling attack in the competition and they will pose a new challenge to the Punjab Kings batting order.
This is where the challenge lies for Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings. They have enough power-packed batting, but they need to be sharp against Gujarat.
When will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match be played?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 3 May.
Where will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match be held?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match start?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss is at 7 pm.
Where can you watch GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan
Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell
