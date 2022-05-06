Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI, Full Cricket Score and Update: Daniel Sams' last-over heroics guide MI to thrilling five-run win

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 06 May, 2022

06 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

177/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 51
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

172/5 (20.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans
177/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85 172/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

David Miller - 0

Rashid Khan - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller not out 19 14 1 1
Rashid Khan not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Daniel Sams 3 0 18 0
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 48 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 171/5 (19.3)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Rahul Tewatia 3(4) S.R (75)

run out (Tilak Varma / Ishan Kishan)
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI, Full Cricket Score and Update: Daniel Sams' last-over heroics guide MI to thrilling five-run win

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI, Full Cricket Score and Update: Daniel Sams' last-over heroics guide MI to thrilling five-run win

23:45 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 51st match of Indian Premier League 2022, and what a thriller fans both at the Brabourne Stadium as well as those glued in front of their television sets were treated to. Mumbai Indians have now won two in two and the remaining teams will be wary of them in the remainder of the league stage. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are suddenly stuttering in the business end, and will hope to pick themselves up and start afresh in their next outing.

That's it from us though. This is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night, and a happy weekend ahead!

23:44 (IST)

Tim David is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 44 off just 21 balls!

23:35 (IST)

A familiar sight for MI fans
 

23:33 (IST)

Achievement unlocked

23:32 (IST)

What a comeback from the Aussie!

23:29 (IST)

After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 172/5 ( David Miller 19 , Rashid Khan 1)

Gujarat needed nine to win off the last six balls with proven finishers David Miller and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. And yet they ended up five runs short. That's how good Daniel Sams was. Mumbai pull off a second win in a row. this one reminiscent of some of the thrilling finishes back in their glory days. And a turnaround for the Aussie left-arm seamer, who redeems himself after getting smashed all over the park by fellow Aussie Pat Cummins in the shock defeat to KKR earlier this season.

23:20 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: 19.6: DOT! WHAT A FINAL OVER THAT TURNED OUT TO BE FROM DANIEL SAMS! Mumbai Indians pull off an absolute heist, and hand leaders Gujarat Titans a five-run loss to collect their second win in a row! This was a low full toss that Miller fails to connect in the end, leading to emphatic celebrations both from the MI players as well as those present at the Brabourne!

23:18 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: 19.5: DOT! Swing and a miss for Miller as Sams bowls another full and wide delivery, marginally within the tramline! GT 172/5; need 6 off 1

23:17 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: 19.4: ONE! New batter Rashid gets a thick top-edge, with the ball falling just out of Sam’s reach! GT 172/5; need 6 off 2

23:16 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: 19.3: ONE, RUN OUT! Tewatia is run out while attempting to make his way back for a second, thanks to an accurate throw from wide mid on. GT 171/5; need 7 off 3

Tewatia run out (Varma/Kishan) 3(4)

22:27 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: And now Shubman Gill also brings up his half-century with a single — his third of the season and his 13th overall in the league! Brings up the milestone in 33 deliveries. GT 102/0
22:23 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: FIFTY FOR WRIDDHIMAN SAHA! The GT keeper-batter brings up the milestone in 34 balls for the second time this season, and the 10th time overall in the IPL! Also brings up the century opening stand in the process, collecting a single off the last ball of the 11th over. GT 100/0
22:00 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: FOUR! Shubman Gill shuffles down the track and drills the ball past mid off to bring up the fifty opening stand with Saha! GT 51/0
21:16 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: OUT! Third catch of the evening for Rashid in addition to the two wickets against his name as Daniel Sams perishes for a golden duck! Ferguson signs off with a wicket off his last ball of the evening. MI 164/6

Sams c Khan b Ferguson 0(1)
21:11 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: OUT! Varma's run out at the non-striker's end while attempting to collect a risky single. Terrific throw by Pandya from mid off. MI 156/5

Tilak Varma run out (Pandya) 21(16)
20:51 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: BOWLED! A poor innings from Pollard comes to an end as the veteran all-rounder gets foxed by a ripper from Rashid, who collects his second wicket of the evening! He departs after scoring just four runs at a strike rate less than 30. MI 119/4

Pollard b Khan 4(14)
20:36 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: OUT! Gujarat are starting to claw their way back in the middle overs, as Joseph foxes Kishan with a slower ball that the southpaw ends up chipping straight to Rashid at midwicket — the second catch the Afghan's taken at that region this evening. Good comeback by Joseph after an expensive powerplay spell and getting hit for a boundary by Kishan earlier in the over. MI 111/3

Kishan c Khan b Joseph 45(29)
20:27 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: OUT! Tame end to Suryakumar's innings as he ends up chipping the ball towards midwicket while looking to go downtown, resulting in the easiest of catches for Rashid Khan. Pradeep Sangwan strikes for Gujarat! MI 99/2

SK Yadav c Khan b Sangwan 13(11)
20:12 (IST)

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: OUT! Rashid with the breakthrough, as Rohit misses out on a half-century after getting off to a terrific start. Goes for the reverse sweep, but the ball sneaks under his gloves and hits him on the thigh in front of off. The Afghan leggie goes into a celebrappeal, and strongly urges his skipper to go for the review after the umpire shakes his head. Three reds on HawkEye, and the MI skipper gets the marching orders. MI 74/1

Rohit LBW Khan 43(28)
19:58 (IST)

FOUR! Ishan Kishan brings up the fifty opening stand with Rohit Sharma with consecutive boundaries off Rashid Khan to close out the fifth over. MI 53/0
 
19:05 (IST)

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith
19:00 (IST)

TOSS: Gujarat Titans win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI cricket score, 51st IPL Match Live Coverage: WHAT A FINAL OVER FROM DANIEL SAMS! Mumbai Indians pull off a heist, and hand leaders Gujarat Titans a five-run loss to collect their second win in a row!

Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat lost their second game of the season when they went down Punjab Kings in the last match, but they are still topping the points table with 8 wins in 10 matches.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, captain of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, captain of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, notched up their first win of the season against the Rajasthan Royals and they could now be looking to give a longer rope to a few of the young players tried out in the playing XI. They will also be looking at making Tim David the finisher – a role Kieron Pollard was carrying out for the last 10-11 years. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya were good inclusions as well.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 6 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match start?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: May 06, 2022 23:48:13 IST

