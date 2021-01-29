Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Tamil Nadu Vs Rajasthan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Tamil Nadu Vs Rajasthan At Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 29 January, 2021

29 January, 2021
Starts 12:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan

Rajasthan

154/9 (20.0 ov)

1st Semi-Final
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu

158/3 (18.4 ov)

Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Tamil Nadu
154/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7 158/3 (18.4 ov) - R/R 8.46

Match Ended

Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets

Arun Karthik - 62

Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) - 26

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Arun Karthik not out 89 54 9 3
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) not out 26 17 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Aniket Choudhary 3.4 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 69/3 (9.4)

89 (89) R/R: 9.88

Arun Karthik 62(37)

Narayan Jagadeesan 28(28) S.R (100)

c Mahipal Lomror b Ravi Bishnoi

Highlights Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 1st Semi-Final, Full Cricket Score: TN win by 7 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 29th, 2021
  • 15:24:21 IST

Preview: Rajasthan won the toss and they have elected to bat first against Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Sandeep Warrier is not playing today for Tamil Nadu because he has been released from the squad to fly back to Chennai and join the Indian team as a net bowler. For Rajasthan, Aditya Garhwal replaces Ankit Lamba.

Last year's runners up, Tamil Nadu will once again look to book a spot in the final, which is set to be played on 31 January and clinch the title. Last time, they lost the trophy against Karnataka by just one run.

File image of Tamil Nadu cricket team. Image Courtesy: BCCI Domestic

File image of Tamil Nadu cricket team. Image Courtesy: BCCI Domestic

Key player for Tamil Nadu is their batsman Shahrukh Khan while N Jagadeesan is their highest run-getter this season. Rajasthan's strength is their bowling with the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed and Aniket Chaudhary need to step up again against a strong batting line-up.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist.

January 29, 2021

Tags:

