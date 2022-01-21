Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 21 January, 2022

21 January, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

254/9 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

70/10 (24.4 ov)

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs

Sri Lanka Zimbabwe
254/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.08 70/10 (24.4 ov) - R/R 2.84

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs

Richard Ngarava - 0

Tendai Chatara - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tendai Chatara not out 8 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Maheesh Theekshana 6 1 10 1
Jeffrey Vandersay 7.4 2 10 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 70/10 (24.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Richard Ngarava 0(2) S.R (0)

c Maheesh Theekshana b Jeffrey Vandersay

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in Pallekele, Full cricket score: SL clinch series 2-1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 21st, 2022
  • 21:12:37 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and deciding one-day international on Friday.

The hosts, who lost the previous match despite Shanaka's maiden ODI century, have made one change with Ramesh Mendis coming in for Nuwan Pradeep in Kandy.

"It is always a good batting track over here, but it slows down in the evening so happy to set a target," Shanaka said.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, also made one change from their 22-run victory on Tuesday that levelled the series at 1-1.

Top-order batsman Milton Shumba replaces all-rounder Wessley Madhevere.

"The wicket has played pretty much the same throughout, so confident of our batters performing well again," Ervine said.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (capt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: January 21, 2022 21:12:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Ireland, Live Score and Updates: That's about it from us tonight. India were missing Yash Dhull and few other players due to COVID-19, but under Nishant Sindhu, they fought hard to register a mammoth win over Ireland to advance to the Super League quarter-finals. The Boys in Blue will next face Uganda in their final group game on Saturday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

LIVE Score, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 1 at Hobart
First Cricket News

LIVE Score, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 1 at Hobart

Follow live scores and updates of the 5th Test of Ashes 2022 in Hobart

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 3 at Sydney: Bairstow ton keeps England fighting
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 3 at Sydney: Bairstow ton keeps England fighting

Follow live scores and updates of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia in Sydney