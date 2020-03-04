Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies will hope to snap their winless run in Sri Lanka when they take on the Lasith Malinga-led hosts in the first T20I at the Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss, and captain Kieron Pollard, who is featuring in his 500th T20 fixture, decided to have a bat first.

Despite showing signs of promise under the captaincy of Pollard, who took over the full time role from Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite in ODIs and T20Is respectively, Windies were blanked 3-0 by the Lankans even though a couple of those games actually went down to the wire.

The hosts grabbed the series lead with a narrow one-wicket victory in the opening game at the Sinhala Sports Club in Colombo, with all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga pulling off a rescue act down the order to help chase the 290-run target down.

A commanding 169-run victory in the second one-dayer then sealed the deal for Dimuth Karunaratne and company with a game to spare, and the Windies were subsequently denied a consolation win in Pallekele after being set 308 to win, despite their top three smashing fifties.

The ongoing T20I series between the two sides will be a two-match affair and will be the last set of games before the Englishmen arrive in Sri Lanka for a tour that comprises two practice matches in Colombo followed by as many Tests. The West Indians, on the other hand, next feature in an international assignment in their trip to England later this summer.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

