Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 29 November, 2021

29 November, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Lunch
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

204/10 (61.3 ov)

151/4 (58.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

253/10 (104.2 ov)

Sri Lanka West Indies
204/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.32 253/10 (104.2 ov) - R/R 2.42
151/4 (58.0 ov) - R/R 2.6

Lunch

Sri Lanka lead by 102 runs

Dhananjaya de Silva - 45

Pathum Nissanka - 33

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dhananjaya de Silva Batting 45 88 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Roston Chase 16 2 43 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 151/4 (58)

78 (78) R/R: 2.87

Pathum Nissanka 66(154) S.R (42.85)

lbw b Roston Chase

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 46/2 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 2nd, 2021
  • 10:38:03 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Veerasammy Permaul's five-wicket haul put Sri Lanka in trouble with the West Indies' batting openers already chasing down the hosts' lead on day two of the second Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Rain interrupted play half an hour before tea and it did not resume, in a match that has been plagued by inclement weather and bad light, with the tourists trailing by 135.

Permaul's first long-format match in six years helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 204 on the second day with a career-best 5-35.

"Over the years I've been working hard to get back into the team and glad it all worked today," he said.

The West Indies' decision to play two left-arm spin specialists proved a masterstroke against a side heavy with right-handed batters.

Permaul and fellow left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who claimed 4-50, cut through the Sri Lankan order on a wicket with plenty of turn and bounce.

Captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Kraigg Brathwaite pose with the Sobers Tissera Trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Kraigg Brathwaite pose with the Sobers Tissera Trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

"Great to bowl in tandem with Jomel. He kept things tight, putting pressure. We are pretty happy with the status quo," Permaul said.

It was the fourth time in history that West Indies spinners claimed all 10 wickets in an innings. Off-spinner Roston Chase had claimed captain Dimuth Karunaratne on day one with Sri Lanka resuming overnight on 113.

"Great pitch for spinners and there is bounce as well, which makes them even more dangerous," said Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower.

Sri Lanka bank heavily on skipper Karunaratne and when he doesn’t deliver, the team struggles against spin.

"Obviously Dimuth is our key player. If he doesn’t get a big hundred, the others need to put their hands up and cash in," Flower said.

"Not a good effort by the others but I am sure they will come good in the second innings."

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood stood more resolute against Sri Lanka's spin attack, which had demolished the tourists' top order in their 187-run first Test loss.

Blackwood left on 44 when Praveen Jayawickrama trapped him leg before, ending a stand of 62.

Overnight batsman Pathum Nissanka had offered a couple of half chances in the morning, but his luck ran out when Permaul trapped him leg before wicket for 73 off 148 deliveries.

Permaul had a second wicket in the same over when Dhananjaya de Silva was caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

Things went from bad to worse for Sri Lanka when Angelo Mathews, their most experienced batter, briefly retired with a pulled hamstring.

He returned after just under eight overs and managed to lift the team over 200, despite struggling to run between wickets, with consecutive sixes off Warrican.

He was last man dismissed, for 29, and did not go out to field.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: December 02, 2021 10:38:03 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Nissanka fifty gets hosts off to strong start on rain-hit Day 1
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Nissanka fifty gets hosts off to strong start on rain-hit Day 1

Nissanka, who completed his third test half century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Hosts claw back in 2nd Test as Mendis sparks Windies collapse
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Hosts claw back in 2nd Test as Mendis sparks Windies collapse

Mendis ran through the tourists' middle order, ending with figures of 6-70 as the West Indies were all out for 253 after tea -- a lead of 49.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Ramesh Mendis the pick of bowlers as hosts four wickets away from big win in first Test
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Ramesh Mendis the pick of bowlers as hosts four wickets away from big win in first Test

The fourth day's play was delayed by one hour due to rain. A total of 52 overs were lost on day three due to rain.