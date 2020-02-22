Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Colombo, Full cricket score: Hosts edge Windies by one wicket in nail-biting contest
Catch all the live action from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies, in Colombo, Sri Lanka
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 23rd, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump's India visit: US peace deal with Afghan Taliban hands Islamabad leverage, leaves New Delhi vulnerable on Kashmir
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
Bernie Sanders tells Russia to 'stay out' after US officials warn of interference in 2020 presidential elections; Moscow denies reports
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
Modi-Trump Summit in Ahmedabad: From defence to economy, biggest takeaways from US president's first visit to India
-
India vs Australia, Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2020: India hope for turnaround against Kookaburras
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets JP Nadda, fuels speculation over likely cabinet expansion by end of Feb
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss update: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and elected to bowl in the first of the three-match one-day international series Saturday.
Lineups:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 18:59:11 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli slips to 10th spot, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma static at second and 11th spot respectively in ICC T20I Player rankings
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry, players to watch out for in showpiece event
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas recovering at home after escaping serious injury in Jamaica car accident