Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd T20I in Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by nine wickets to seal series

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|103/10 (18.1 ov) - R/R 5.67
|105/1 (14.1 ov) - R/R 7.41
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|not out
|58
|48
|7
|0
|Aiden Markram
|not out
|21
|19
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|2
|0
|18
|0
|Praveen Jayawickrama
|1.1
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 62/1 (8.2)
|
43 (43) R/R: 7.37
Aiden Markram 21(19)
Quinton de Kock (W) 17(16)
|
Reeza Hendricks 18(19) S.R (94.73)
c Dinesh Chandimal b Wanindu Hasaranga
Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in the team's bid to level the series in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
The hosts made two changes from their opening loss in the three-match series in Colombo.
Covid-recovered Kusal Perera and Praveen Jayawickrama make the team in place of Avishka Fernando and Akila Dananjaya.
South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have one change with Rassie van der Dussen replacing David Miller, who is suffering from a strain in the thigh muscle.
The Proteas, who won the opener by 28 runs on Friday, will be looking for their sixth straight T20 win to clinch the series.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AFP
