Toss report: Sri Lanka's stand-in-captain Suranga Lakmal won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the first Test in Galle on Thursday.

Lakmal is leading the hosts in the absence of regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is effectively suspended for the two-match series along with coach Chandika Hathurusingha pending an inquiry over a breach of the spirit of cricket.

Sri Lanka have fielded a four-man bowling attack that features three specialist spinners.

The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have picked two spinners in their XI, in addition to their three fast bowlers led by the experienced Dale Steyn.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa: Faf du PLessis (capt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

With inputs from AFP