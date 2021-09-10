Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 10 September, 2021

10 September, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

South Africa

163/5 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

135/6 (20.0 ov)

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs

South Africa Sri Lanka
163/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15 135/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.75

Match Ended

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs

Chamika Karunaratne - 22

Dinesh Chandimal (W) - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Chandimal (W) not out 66 54 5 2
Chamika Karunaratne not out 22 14 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 4 0 29 1
Kagiso Rabada 3 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 104/6 (16.1)

31 (31) R/R: 8.08

Dhananjaya de Silva 1(2) S.R (50)

b Anrich Nortje

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 28 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 11th, 2021
  • 0:18:00 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Toss update: South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the three T20 internationals on Friday.

The Proteas are looking to get their squad together for the T20 World Cup as they await on the fitness of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who was out injured after the opening match of the one-day series that the tourists lost 2-1.

"I'm sure Temba would be ready and fit to play (the T20 World Cup)," Maharaj said at the toss.

"Gives us a little time to work our combination. Gone with the five batters and four all-rounders, trying to mix it up as much as possible."

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are also hoping for a good preparation for T20's showpiece event, scheduled between October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"We have already listed out our players, only 2-3 players are yet to be confirmed (for T20 WC)," said Shanaka. "This will be a good platform for preparation for World Cup."

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: September 11, 2021 00:18:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI at Colombo: Lanka win by 14-runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI at Colombo: Lanka win by 14-runs

Follow live scores and updates of the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Colombo

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch decider by 78 runs to win series 2-1
First Cricket News

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch decider by 78 runs to win series 2-1

Check out LIVE cricket score from the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Janneman Malan's knock of 121 powers visitors to series-levelling win in second ODI
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Janneman Malan's knock of 121 powers visitors to series-levelling win in second ODI

South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs of the reduced match with opening batsman Malan scoring his third ODI ton after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo.