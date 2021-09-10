Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 28 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the three T20 internationals on Friday.

The Proteas are looking to get their squad together for the T20 World Cup as they await on the fitness of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who was out injured after the opening match of the one-day series that the tourists lost 2-1.

"I'm sure Temba would be ready and fit to play (the T20 World Cup)," Maharaj said at the toss.

"Gives us a little time to work our combination. Gone with the five batters and four all-rounders, trying to mix it up as much as possible."

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are also hoping for a good preparation for T20's showpiece event, scheduled between October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"We have already listed out our players, only 2-3 players are yet to be confirmed (for T20 WC)," said Shanaka. "This will be a good platform for preparation for World Cup."

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

With inputs from AFP