  • Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 at Galle, Full cricket score: SL post 315/6 at stumps

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 24 July, 2022

24 July, 2022
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Stumps
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

315/6 (86.0 ov)

2nd Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka Pakistan
315/6 (86.0 ov) - R/R 3.66

Stumps

Niroshan Dickwella (W) - 18

Dunith Wellalage - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 42 43 5 1
Dunith Wellalage Batting 6 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hasan Ali 12 3 45 0
Naseem Shah 12 3 34 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 290/6 (81.2)

25 (25) R/R: 5.17

Dhananjaya de Silva 33(61) S.R (54.09)

b Naseem Shah

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 at Galle, Full cricket score: SL post 315/6 at stumps

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews makes his 100th Test appearance while Sri Lanka hope to draw level after going down after losing the series opener by four wickets.

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 at Galle, Full cricket score: SL post 315/6 at stumps

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lankan counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne pose with the trophy ahead of the two-match Test series. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in a landmark 100th Test for former captain Angelo Mathews on Sunday.

Mathews, 35, was feted by Sri Lanka Cricket at the start of the second Test in Galle as the hosts look to bounce back from their opening loss in the two-match series.

Teenage left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage is making his Test debut while fast bowler Asitha Fernando returns after recovering from Covid.

Pakistan have also made two changes, with left-arm spinner Nauman Ali coming in for injured quick Shaheen Shah Afridi and Azhar Ali making way for left-hand batsman Fawad Alam.

The tourists, led by Babar Azam, won the opening match by four wickets on a tense fifth day at the same venue.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Updated Date: July 24, 2022 17:39:00 IST

