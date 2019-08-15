First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
SCO Tri-Series | Match 1 Aug 14, 2019
OMA vs PNG
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka recover late on from Ajaz Patel's fifer

Catch all the latest updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle in Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 15, 2019 17:54:48 IST

249/10
Overs
83.2
R/R
2.99
Fours
17
Sixes
2
Extras
3
227/7
Overs
80.0
R/R
2.84
Fours
23
Sixes
3
Extras
2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1, Report: Ross Taylor was approaching a 19th Test century and holding New Zealand's innings together as the tourists ended a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 203 for five.

Only 34 deliveries were possible in the third session on Wednesday after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed across the Galle stadium from the Indian Ocean shortly after tea.

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka recover late on from Ajaz Patels fifer

New Zealand's Ross Taylor (L) remained unbeaten on 86 on the first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. AP

Taylor remained unbeaten on 86, having scored his 31st Test half century. He had made his runs off 131 balls and including six boundaries. Mitchell Santner was batting with him on eight.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests and had 5-57 in 22 overs at stumps.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval gave the Black Caps a steady start, adding 64 runs for the first wicket. But three quick wickets fell to leave the visitors three wickets down for 71 at lunch.

Taylor and Henry Nicholls added 100 runs for the fourth wicket but New Zealand again lost two quick wickets close to the tea break.

Nicholls tried to play a sweep to Dananjaya bowling around the wicket and was given out lbw. Nicholls made 42 from 78 deliveries.

BJ Watling (1) tried to pull a shorter delivery from Dananjaya but was too quick on the shot and was also trapped lbw right before tea.

Dananjaya struck twice to remove opener Latham and skipper Kane Williamson for a duck in the same over in the first session.

Latham, who scored 30 from 88 balls, was on the back foot from a bouncing delivery from Dananjaya in the 27th over and edged the ball to recalled wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Williamson was out three balls later without scoring, also beaten by the bounce when he pushed the ball straight to Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short mid-wicket.

Raval was on 33 just before the lunch interval when he played forward defensively and edged to Dhananjaya de Silva at slip.

"Tough at times; the ball certainly spun probably little bit earlier than we thought," Nicolls said after the day's play. "We expected it to be turning on this wicket, the way Akila bowled throughout he put pressure on us..."

"We know on these surfaces in the subcontinent when you do get a wicket sometimes it can turn into two or three, so me and Ross heading in after lunch we were just trying to keep it simple."

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 17:54:48 IST

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, Dimuth Karunaratne, Henry Nicholl, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, SL V NZ LIVE Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score, Tom Latham

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all