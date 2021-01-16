Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs England At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 January, 2021

14 January, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Stumps
135/10 (46.1 ov)

156/2 (61.0 ov)

1st Test
421/10 (117.1 ov)

156/2 (61.0 ov) - R/R 2.56

Stumps

Sri Lanka trail by 130 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Lasith Embuldeniya - 0

Lahiru Thirimanne - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lahiru Thirimanne Batting 76 189 6 0
Lasith Embuldeniya Batting 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Joe Root 6 0 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 155/2 (59.5)

1 (1) R/R: 0.85

Kusal Mendis 15(65) S.R (23.07)

c Jos Buttler b Jack Leach

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test, Day 3 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Resilient Hosts reach 156/2 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 16th, 2021
  • 18:39:17 IST

Togggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 summary: Skipper Joe Root completed his 18th Test century to push England towards a big lead on a rain-hit day two of the opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Root moved from 99 to 100 with a single off spinner Dilruwan Perera on the second ball after lunch as the tourists reached 207 for three in response to Sri Lanka's 135. They lead by 72 runs.

The star batsman, who passed 12,000 runs in his first-class career in the morning session that started late due to rain, raised his bat after reaching the landmark and hugged partner Dan Lawrence, batting on 40.

Root, who made his debut in 2012 against India in Nagpur, reached the hundred in 163 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 with English off-spinner Dominic Bess taking five wickets. Pacer Stuart Broad scalped three.

Dinesh Chandimal was the highest run-getter for Sri Lanka as he scored 28 off 71 deliveries.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: January 16, 2021 18:39:17 IST

Tags:

