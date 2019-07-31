First Cricket
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Full cricket score at Colombo: Mathews, Shanaka script comfortable win for SL to complete clean sweep

Follow live updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third ODI in Colombo on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 31, 2019 21:58:16 IST

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs

294/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.88
Fours
29
Sixes
5
Extras
4
172/10
Overs
36.0
R/R
4.78
Fours
16
Sixes
2
Extras
7

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI report: Avishka Fernando scored 82 off 75 balls as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

It was Sri Lanka's first bilateral series win at home since November 2015 against the West Indies.

Bangladesh scored 238-8 after captain Tamim Iqbal chose to bat first. Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 98 off 110 deliveries.

Sri Lanka reached 242-3 in the 45th over with 32 deliveries to spare. Angelo Mathews made 52 not out and Kusal Mendis hit an unbeaten 41.

Bangladesh was 26-0 in the sixth over before opening batsman Soumya Sarkar (11) was trapped lbw to seam bowler Nuwan Pradeep. Iqbal departed for 19, bowled by seamer Isuru Idana.

Mohammad Mithun (12), Mahmudullah (6), Sabbir Rahman (11) and Mosaddek Hossain (13) departed quickly to leave Bangladesh struggling at 117-6.

Rahim and Mehedy Hasan (43) combined for a 84-run stand for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh to a respectable score.

Spinner Akila Dhananjaya took 2-39 in his 10 overs.

Sri Lanka made a strong start in their reply with openers Fernando and captain Dimuth Karunaratne sharing a 71-run stand before Karunaratne was bowled by spinner Hasan for 15.

Fernando hit two sixes and nine fours in his innings before being caught by Iqbal off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman, who finished with 2-50 off eight overs.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 21:58:16 IST

