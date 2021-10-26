Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

South Africa Vs West Indies At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 26 October, 2021

26 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

143/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 18
South Africa

South Africa

144/2 (18.2 ov)

South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Live Blog
West Indies South Africa
143/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15 144/2 (18.2 ov) - R/R 7.85

Match Ended

South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Rassie van der Dussen - 25

Aiden Markram - 51

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rassie van der Dussen not out 43 51 3 0
Aiden Markram not out 51 26 2 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Andre Russell 3.2 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/2 (9.2)

83 (83) R/R: 9.22

Aiden Markram 51(26)

Reeza Hendricks 39(30) S.R (130)

c Shimron Hetmyer b Akeal Hosein
Highlights, South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: Markram, van der Dussen seal Proteas' dominant win

Highlights, South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: Markram, van der Dussen seal Proteas' dominant win

19:24 (IST)

Well, that's it from us from this game. After West Indies set the Proteas a target of 144, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram made the chase look so easy, as they chased the toal down with eight wickets to spare. South Africa register their first win, whereas for West Indies, it's a second defeat after having lost to England few days ago. You can switch tabs and follow our coverage of the second game of the day, with New Zealand playing their first game against Pakistan, who outplayed India in their first game just two nights ago. It's goodbye! 

Full Scorecard
19:20 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa skipper: "Much better than our first game. We knew there were areas that we needed to improve on. Particularly our batting. Our bowling again was outstanding. A good day for us."

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, West Indies skipper: "Obviously just a matter that we haven't scored enough runs. It's disappointing today. I thought the first six overs, the end result of 43 without loss we would have taken that. We wanted to keep that momentum going but we lost a couple of wickets." 

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)

Anrich Nortje,  Player of the Match: "100 percent (On playing in the IPL), it helped me quite a lot. Just having the confidence of knowing the conditions, understanding what to do and when to do it have definitely helped me here."

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

After 18.2 overs,South Africa 144/2 ( Rassie van der Dussen 43 , Aiden Markram 51)

DONE AND DUSTED! Aiden Markram (51*) and Rassie van der Dussen (43*) seal  the match comfortably for South Africa, beating West Indies by eight wickets. The defeat is the second for the Windies, and all three remaining fixtures in the group stay critical for them.  South Africa register their first victory of the T20 World Cup tournament proper. 

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)
six

FIFTY! Markram gets to his fifty with a huge six. Scores a level as well 

Full Scorecard
18:59 (IST)

After 18 overs,South Africa 137/2 ( Rassie van der Dussen 43 , Aiden Markram 44)

South Africa's required runs are down to single figures now, even less than run a ball. The Proteas need just seven runs off 12 balls. 

Full Scorecard
18:54 (IST)

After 17 overs,South Africa 133/2 ( Rassie van der Dussen 41 , Aiden Markram 42)

Andre Russell into the attack. Markram picks a wide yorker from Russell to  collect a boundarywith Hetmyer fighting to save a boundary in the deep, but narrowly missing out on it. 12 runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
18:49 (IST)

After 16 overs,South Africa 121/2 ( Rassie van der Dussen 39 , Aiden Markram 32)

Victory is surely in sight for the Proteas, with Rassie van der Dussen punishing Dwayne Bravo for two boundaries in the first two balls. 10 runs come off the 16th over. 

Full Scorecard
18:33 (IST)

After 13 overs,South Africa 98/2 ( Rassie van der Dussen 28 , Aiden Markram 22)

South Africa may have lost the set Reeza Hendricks, but RVD and Markram continue the onslaught. Time is running out, and Windies need consecutive wickets. Even dots won't work in their favour. South Afrca need 46 runs from 42 balls. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
19:01 (IST)

FIFTY! Markram gets to his fifty with a huge six. Scores a level as well 
18:14 (IST)

OUT! A well-set Reeza Hendricks has to depart. Hendricks, looking to go all the way, couldn't, as Hetmyer ran from the deep to claim the catch with a diving effort. However, there's an umpire referral, with the soft signal 'Not out'. "Fingers under the ball," said the third umpire, and ultimately it was clear that Hetmyer safely completed the catch. R Hendricks c Hetmyer b Akeal Hosein 39
17:32 (IST)

OUT! Bavuma's run-out, courtesy a direct hit from Andre Russell at mid-on. Early blow for the Proteas. Bavuma goes for a quick, risky single, but an alert Russell is accurate with the direct hit. Bavuma run out (Russell) 2
17:13 (IST)

OUT! Pretorius strikes again to get rid of Hayden Walsh. He's caught by Reeza Hendricks, sand the next one's going to be a hat-rick ball for Dwaine. 
17:11 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket as Pollard departs. He's caught by van der Dussen at midoff. 
16:59 (IST)

OUT! Nortje joins the party, gets rid of Andre Russell,who's clean bowled. A stunning yorker onto off-stump from Nortje seals the wicket. 
16:54 (IST)

OUT! Pretorius strikes in his very first delivery to get rid of the big man Chris Gayle. Gayle attempts to drag down the leg side but gets a thick edge to Klaasen behind the wickets. 
16:32 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned  up by Rabada as Simmons departs. Slow ball from Rabada, Simmons slogs early, misses that and the ball hits top of off-stump. 
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Maharaj with another wicket, this time getting rid of Pooran. He's caught by David Miller at long-off. 
16:19 (IST)

WICKET! Evin Lewis goes for that mighty pull shot, hoping to go over the boundary rope, but lofts this towards Rabada at deep midwicket who completes the catch. Keshav Maharaj with the wicket. Lewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56
16:13 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century for Evin Lewis as he slog sweeps over midwicket for a six! Windies flying high here 
15:04 (IST)

Toss update: Temba Bavuma has won the coin toss and South Africa will bowl first. 

Live Score South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Hello and welcome tour LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams are looking to register their first win after succumbing to defeats to Australia and England respectively, Stay tuned as we bring you updates leading upto the match.

Preview: South Africa and West Indies will hope to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s when they lock horns in their second match of tournament proper on Tuesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies began their campaign with defeats, albeit contrasting in terms of the margin, to Australia and England respectively.

Proteas premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle. AP

Proteas' premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle. AP

A resistance from Steve Smith (35) and Marcus Stoinis (24*) led Australia to a five-wicket win over Proteas after Temba Bavuma and Co managed just 118/9 while batting first on Saturday. Australia chased the total with two balls and five wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, the Windies, later on the same day endured a forgettable outing after being dismissed for just 55 inside 15 overs, after being asked to bat by England in their opener.

In reply, Windies showcased a glimpse of a fightback with Akeal Hosein claiming two wickets to restrict England to 39/4 at one stage, but a very low target to be chased meant that Jos Buttler (24*) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7*) sealed the match with six wickets and 11.4 overs to spare.

For the Windies, Chris Gayle’s 13 was their top individual score with the rest of their batters collapsing to single digit figures.

Rebuilding the innings in case of losing a wicket or two will be an area where Kieron Pollard and Co will look to improve on. None of the West Indian batters showed signs of playing a composed innings against England in a bid to potentially rebuild the innings.

Proteas premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup contest:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and the West Indies take place?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on 26 October, 2021.

What is the venue for the South Africa versus West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the South Africa and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa and West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

 

Updated Date: October 26, 2021 19:39:36 IST

Tags:

