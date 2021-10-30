Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 30 October, 2021

30 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

142/10 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 25
South Africa

South Africa

146/6 (19.5 ov)

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Sri Lanka South Africa
142/10 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.1 146/6 (19.5 ov) - R/R 7.36

Match Ended

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Kagiso Rabada - 13

David Miller - 20

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller not out 23 13 0 2
Kagiso Rabada not out 13 7 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 4 0 27 2
Lahiru Kumara 3.5 0 35 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 112/6 (17.2)

34 (34) R/R: 13.6

David Miller 20(8)

Dwaine Pretorius 0(1) S.R (0)

c Bhanuka Rajapaksa b Wanindu Hasaranga
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by four wickets

Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by four wickets

19:17 (IST)

Big win for South Africa tonight. A crucial one especially from the semi-finals qualification point of view. At one stage they looked done and dusted but the quick-fire 34-run partnership between Kagiso Rabada and David Miller in 15 balls at the end turned the things around for them. We are done for the day. See you later. Bye bye. 

19:15 (IST)

In the second game of the day, England have won the toss and will be bowling first against Australia. 

Click here to follow that match.

19:11 (IST)

Unbelievable! 

19:09 (IST)

SA gathering momentum! 

19:07 (IST)

Crazy finish! 

19:04 (IST)

It's over!! SA win by four wickets!

With 15 runs to defend in the last over, Sri Lanka were the favourites but Killer Miller changed the equation with those two big sixes over the cow corner. Rabada gets a streaky four on the fifth ball and South Africa register a four-wicket win. Big and crucial win.

19:03 (IST)
six

Another monster six by Miller. Poor fuller delivery from Kumara and this has also been sent past cow corner fence. SA need 2 off 3. 

19:02 (IST)
six

Length ball from Kumara and Miller smashes this over cow corner for a maximum. SA need 8 off 4.

19:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,South Africa 128/6 ( David Miller 10 , Kagiso Rabada 8)

An under-pressure Rabada clears his front leg and pummels the half-volley from Chameera down the ground for a big six. 10 from the over including four singles. 15 needed from last over. 

18:56 (IST)

After 18 overs,South Africa 118/6 ( David Miller 8 , Kagiso Rabada 0)

What an over by Hasaranga. He dismissed Markram on the last of his previous and began this over by dismissing Bavuma and Pretorius consecutively to complete his hat-trick. Just six from the over. SA still need 25 to win. 

Highlights

19:04 (IST)

It's over!! SA win by four wickets!

With 15 runs to defend in the last over, Sri Lanka were the favourites but Killer Miller changed the equation with those two big sixes over the cow corner. Rabada gets a streaky four on the fifth ball and South Africa register a four-wicket win. Big and crucial win.
18:49 (IST)

WICKET! Dwaine Pretorius c Rajapaksa b de Silva 0 (1)

It's a hat-trick for Hasaranga.  Pretorius plays his shot straight to the long-on fielder. Sri Lanka are on the top at the moment. SA 112/6. 31 still needed. 
18:48 (IST)

OUT! Temba Bavuma c Nissanka b de Silva 46 (46)

Big wicket for Sri Lanka. Set batter Bavuma departs after getting caught in the deep. He didn't get enough behind his pull shot and Nissanka was brilliant with his jump to take the catch.
18:34 (IST)

OUT! Aiden Markram b de Silva 19 (20)

Hasaranga strikes to bring Sri Lanka back into the game. Markram falls to a googly. He moved across for an inside-out drive but the googly beat the bat to break the stumps. SA 96/4. 47 still needed.
18:01 (IST)

OUT! van der Dussen run out (Shanaka) 16(11)

This was bound to happen. SA were taking too many risks. This time Bavuma called for a single after a shot to cover. van der Dussen responded but was sent back and before he could reach the crease, Shanka found a direct hit.
17:40 (IST)

OUT! Quinton de Kock c & b Chameera 12 (10)

Double blow for South Africa. Chameera takes his second wicket in the over. The ball got a little high on de Kock who wanted to pull but offered a top edge that the bowler took himself. 
17:38 (IST)

WICKET! Reeza Hendricks lbw b Chameera 11 (12)

First wicket for Sri Lanka. Hendricks wanted to play a pull shot but the ball kept low and hit him in front of stumps on the pads. The opener took a review but it was always out. 
17:09 (IST)

WICKET! Dushmantha Chameera b Nortje 3 (4)

Chameera makes room for a wild slash on the off but Nortje was quick and cleaned up the stumps. Chameera could only connect with thin air. 
17:03 (IST)

OUT! Nissanka c Nortje b Pretorius 72(58)

South Africa finally get Nissanka out. It was a slower ball and Nissanka needed to produce a lot of power for the shot. He couldn't and got caught at deep mid-wicket.
17:00 (IST)

OUT! Chamika Karunaratne c van der Dussen b Pretorius 5 (5)

Pretorius with a very good slower ball and that does the trick as Karunaratne mistimes his shot and gets caught at the long-on.
16:52 (IST)

WICKET! Dasun Shanaka c Rabada b Pretorius 11 (12)

Shanaka goes for a slog shot on off as Pretorius bowls a wide ball and Rabda takes a low catch at sweeper cover.  
16:44 (IST)

Nissanka reaches to his half-century in 46 balls. Excellent innings by the opener with wickets falling around him. SL are 94/5 after 15 overs.
16:37 (IST)

OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Markram b Shamsi 4 (5)

Another wicket for Shamsi. Hasaranga went for a slog down the wicket but connected from the bottom of the bat and Markram took the catch in the deep.
16:28 (IST)

WICKET! Avishka Fernando c and b Shamsi 3(5)

Easy peasy for Shamsi. Tossed up ball and out of form Fernando chips it back to the bowler. Sri Lanka keep losing wickets.
16:15 (IST)

WICKET! Bhanuka Rajapaksa c & b Shamsi 0 (3)

Shamsi outfoxes Rajapaksa with a tossed up ball. The batter was looking to play it on the long side but only managed a leading edge which went to Shamsi.
16:10 (IST)

WICKET! Asalanka run out (Rabada/de Kock) 21(14) 

Excellent throw from the deep by Rabada as Asalanka was pushing for a two after a shot to the wide of long on.
15:48 (IST)

OUT! Kusal Perera b Nortje 7 (10)

The opener was attempting a wild swing. Moved across but missed the ball which went on to break his stumps. Nortje gives SA the first breakthrough.
15:05 (IST)

Toss: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl. De Kock comes in for Heinrich Klaasen .

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: SA win by four wickets! With 15 runs to defend in the last over, Sri Lanka were the favourites but Killer Miller changed the equation with those two big sixes over the cow corner. Rabada gets a streaky four on the fifth ball and South Africa register a four-wicket win. Big and crucial win.

Preview: Quinton de Kock is likely to return for South Africa's game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The wicketkeeper-batter will be the cynosure of all the eyes as he had pulled out of the West Indies match after the South Africa team was asked by the board to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock has since apologised stating that “For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born."

His return is sure to hog a lot of limelight, but one mustn't ignore how clinical the Proteas were against West Indies in their last match, winning it by eight wickets. Aiden Markram bowled some useful off-spin at the start and pacer Dwaine Pretorius was exceptional in the death. Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also had a good game.

Chasing a target of 144, Markram hit a knock of 26-ball 51 and Rassie van der Dussen played the role of the anchor, making 43 from 51, leading his side to a win.

Sri Lanka on the other hand were quite unimpressive in the seven-wicket defeat to Australia, their first loss of the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, they were only able to 154/6 and Australia won the match with 18 balls to spare.

The poor form of opener Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando have been a major concern for Sri Lanka and they need them to come good sooner rather than later as another defeat could seriously dent Sri Lanka's qualification chances. The duo of wily spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, however, could pose a lot of problems for South Africa on the slow track of Sharjah.

South Africa will also hope for a better performance from their spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, while skipper Temba Bavuma will hope to find form in the crucial match as South Africa aim to add another win to their tally.

Here's everything you need to know about South Africa vs Sri Lanka game:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Sri Lanka take place?

The match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place on 30 October 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will South Africa vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Updated Date: October 30, 2021 19:18:40 IST

