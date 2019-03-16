First Cricket
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Aiden Markram shines as Proteas win by 41 runs

Follow live updates of the fifth ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands in Cape Town.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 16, 2019 16:36:20 IST

225/10
Overs
49.3
R/R
4.56
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
23
135/2
Overs
28.0
R/R
4.82
Fours
11
Sixes
0
Extras
10

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

4th ODI report: A blazing innings by tailender Isuru Udana could not prevent another heavy defeat for Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international against South Africa at St George's Park on Wednesday.

Batting at number nine, Udana hit 78 in a Sri Lankan total of 189. But it was not nearly enough as South Africa cruised to a six-wicket win and a 4-0 lead in the series with 17.1 overs to spare.

Anrich Nortje took three wickets to help South Africa bundle Sri Lanka out for 189. Twitter @ICC

South Africa lead the five-match series 4-0 going into the final match. Twitter @ICC

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga again lamented the failure of the top-order batting.

"This wicket is very suitable to the bat," he said. "They (the batsmen) didn't realise their value and take the opportunity to play a long innings."

Quinton de Kock hit his fifth successive ODI half-century for South Africa, making 51 before he became one of three victims for off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva, who opened the bowling and took three for 41.

Udana apart, it was a dismal batting performance by Sri Lanka, marked by soft dismissals, with none softer than the run-out of Malinga.

Sri Lanka have lost all eight ODIs under Malinga's captaincy and the veteran was dismissed in almost embarrassing circumstances.

Batting at number ten, he played the ball to midwicket. Not only did he fail to sprint in attempting a single but his bat was in the air when a throw from Reeza Hendricks hit the stumps at the bowler's end.

Undana dominates last-wicket stand

Sri Lanka were 131 for nine when Malinga was out but Udana smashed 55 runs in a 58-run last-wicket partnership with Kasun Rajitha. The other three runs were extras.

Udana, who has hit two centuries in first-class cricket, made his runs off 57 balls and hit seven fours and four sixes –- three of them off successive balls from fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

He was named man-of-the-match despite being on the losing side.

"I have been working on my batting," he said. "Once we were nine down I had to take my chance."

Udana's assault spoilt what was promising to be an excellent day for Nortje, playing in his home town.

In only his third ODI and bidding to secure a place in South Africa's World Cup squad, Nortje was one of the main destroyers of the Sri Lankan top order, taking three for 19 in his first spell of six overs. But he conceded 38 runs, 37 of them to Udana, in his last two overs.

Sri Lanka's decision to open the bowling with the spin of De Silva paid off with the early wicket of Hendricks but De Kock and the recalled Aiden Markram (29) set South Africa well on the way to victory with a second-wicket stand of 56 off 63 balls.

Captain Faf du Plessis made 43 before David Miller and JP Duminy, the latter returning from a long-term injury, closed out the match with an unbeaten 44-run stand.

"Our bowling unit has been very consistent in this series and in the last two games the batting is starting to tick," said Du Plessis.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 09:12:29 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

