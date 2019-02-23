Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 3, Full cricket score: Visitors win by 8 wickets, clinch series 2-0
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on our live blog here.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 8 wickets
Report, Day 2: Sri Lanka’s seamers set up a thrilling finish to the second and final test against South Africa after closing day two on 60 for two in pursuit of a victory target of 197 on Friday, leaving the series finely balanced at St George’s Park.
Eighteen wickets fell on the second day, the most at this ground since 1914, as first Sri Lanka capitulated to 154 in their first innings and then skittled their hosts for 128 in South Africa’s second visit to the crease.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA
Oshada Fernando (17 not out) and Kusal Mendis (10 not out) will push for victory on the third morning, but with 31 wickets having fallen in six sessions, South Africa will still feel in the game.
The struggles of the batsmen on both sides would suggest a difficult wicket, but while there is some seam movement and bounce, it is not the minefield those numbers suggest.
Sri Lanka started their second innings an hour before the close and took the score to 32 before Lahiru Thirimanne (10) nicked fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
Two runs later Duanne Olivier found the edge of Dimuth Karunaratne’s bat when he had 19.
The home side were not able to prise out any more wickets before the close as they seek to win the test and avoid a first ever home series loss to a side from Asia.
The tourists won an epic first test by one wicket in Durban, a result that ensured South Africa’s streak of seven home series wins will come to an end.
Sri Lanka had resumed in the morning session on 60 for three in their first innings but were bowled out within 90 minutes as Rabada (4-38) proved chief destroyer.
The visitors clearly had a plan to attack the home bowlers and scored 94 runs in 17.4 overs, but could not stem the fall of wickets.
That gave the home side a first innings lead of 68, but they were unable to capitalise after being skittled for 128 in their second innings.
South Africa’s top order has battled all season and struggled again as they slipped to 91 for five on the stroke of tea.
Hashim Amla (32) provided some resistance before he edged part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3-36) to slip, while skipper Faf du Plessis (50 not out) ended the innings as top-scorer but ran out of partners.
Suranga Lakmal (4-39) and Kasun Rajitha (2-20) were excellent as the rampant tourists bowled out the home side in 44.3 overs, their second lowest completed innings score at home since being skittled for 96 by Australia at Newlands in 2011 – a test they won.
With inputs from Reuters
