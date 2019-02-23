First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd ODI Feb 22, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 26 runs
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 24, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 3, Full cricket score: Visitors win by 8 wickets, clinch series 2-0

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 23, 2019 13:32:34 IST

Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 8 wickets

222/10
Overs
61.2
R/R
3.63
Fours
28
Sixes
0
Extras
11
154/10
Overs
37.4
R/R
4.12
Fours
25
Sixes
2
Extras
3
128/10
Overs
44.3
R/R
2.89
Fours
15
Sixes
0
Extras
2
197/2
Overs
45.4
R/R
4.34
Fours
27
Sixes
2
Extras
9

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 2: Sri Lanka’s seamers set up a thrilling finish to the second and final test against South Africa after closing day two on 60 for two in pursuit of a victory target of 197 on Friday, leaving the series finely balanced at St George’s Park.

Eighteen wickets fell on the second day, the most at this ground since 1914, as first Sri Lanka capitulated to 154 in their first innings and then skittled their hosts for 128 in South Africa’s second visit to the crease.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA

Oshada Fernando (17 not out) and Kusal Mendis (10 not out) will push for victory on the third morning, but with 31 wickets having fallen in six sessions, South Africa will still feel in the game.

The struggles of the batsmen on both sides would suggest a difficult wicket, but while there is some seam movement and bounce, it is not the minefield those numbers suggest.

Sri Lanka started their second innings an hour before the close and took the score to 32 before Lahiru Thirimanne (10) nicked fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Two runs later Duanne Olivier found the edge of Dimuth Karunaratne’s bat when he had 19.

The home side were not able to prise out any more wickets before the close as they seek to win the test and avoid a first ever home series loss to a side from Asia.

The tourists won an epic first test by one wicket in Durban, a result that ensured South Africa’s streak of seven home series wins will come to an end.

Sri Lanka had resumed in the morning session on 60 for three in their first innings but were bowled out within 90 minutes as Rabada (4-38) proved chief destroyer.

The visitors clearly had a plan to attack the home bowlers and scored 94 runs in 17.4 overs, but could not stem the fall of wickets.

That gave the home side a first innings lead of 68, but they were unable to capitalise after being skittled for 128 in their second innings.

South Africa’s top order has battled all season and struggled again as they slipped to 91 for five on the stroke of tea.

Hashim Amla (32) provided some resistance before he edged part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3-36) to slip, while skipper Faf du Plessis (50 not out) ended the innings as top-scorer but ran out of partners.

Suranga Lakmal (4-39) and Kasun Rajitha (2-20) were excellent as the rampant tourists bowled out the home side in 44.3 overs, their second lowest completed innings score at home since being skittled for 96 by Australia at Newlands in 2011 – a test they won.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 15:39:48 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Faf Du Plessis, Kusal Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Vishwa Fernando, Wiaan Mulder

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all