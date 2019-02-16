Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Resolute Perera guides visitors to thrilling win
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban on our live blog here.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 232 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
After Pulwama terror attack, WhatsApp groups are fuelling hypernationalism, hatred and warmongering
-
Talk of avenging Pulwama attack hot air: Here's how to deal with Jaish-e-Mohammad, other terrorist groups
-
Satyajit Sarna’s debut poetry collection, The Profane, is a meditation on death, dissent and our time on earth
-
Gully Boy and the female gaze: Zoya Akhtar leads the way with unapologetic depiction of women's sexual desire
-
Delhi vs Centre turf war: AAP govt flogging dead horse, capital will never have full state powers, says expert
-
Mass shooting at Aurora: Five dead, multiple police officers injured by gunman who opened fire at US industrial area
-
RBI warns Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report; says Risk Assessment Report misrepresented
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Painter, reader, thinker, shooter — Anjum Moudgil ready for brush with glory
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
पुलवामा हमला: कमर कस चुकी है मोदी सरकार, गृह मंत्री के घर हुई NSA-RAW-IB की मीटिंग
-
आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सरकार के साथ पूरा विपक्ष, All Party Meet में 3 सूत्रीय प्रस्ताव पास
-
भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, लेकिन कोई उसे छेड़े तो छोड़ता भी नहीं- PM मोदी
-
राजस्थान: गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म, दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल लाइन से हटे प्रदर्शनकारी
-
पुलवामा हमले पर अमेरिका ने कहा- भारत को आत्मरक्षा का पूरा अधिकार, साथ खड़ा है US
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 1 wicket
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 3, report: Debutant spinner Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets as Sri Lanka produced a strong fightback with the ball on day three of the first test, but hosts South Africa remained on course for victory at the close at Kingsmead on Friday.
Set a target of 304 to win, Sri Lanka were 83 for three when bad light brought a premature end to proceedings, with Oshada Fernando (28 not out) and Kusal Perera (12 not out) to resume the victory hunt on the fourth morning.
The impressive Embuldeniya had earlier claimed 5-66 and sparked a South Africa collapse as the hosts were bowled out for 259 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka to chase what seems an unlikely victory.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA
The tourists have not posted over 300 in any of their last 12 test innings, while the record fourth innings total to win a game in Durban is 336 by Australia in 1950.
Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (20) and Lahiru Thirimanne (21) had put on 42 for the first wicket of Sri Lanka’s chase, before the latter was caught by Faf du Plessis at second slip off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.
Visiting captain Karunaratne was out soon afterwards, trapped leg before wicket by Vernon Philander as the tourists wobbled.
They were three down two overs later when Kusal Mendis (0), batting with an injured finger, could only guide a Duanne Olivier delivery to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.
Sri Lanka batted another anxious nine overs before the cloud cover that had threatened for much of the day forced the players from the field as the umpires deemed the light too gloomy to continue.
The visitors had skittled out South Africa’s lower order 40 minutes before tea, taking the final five wickets for the addition of only eight runs.
The home side were reasonably comfortable on 251 for five, but lost Philander (18) when he was bowled by a ball that kept low from the Embuldeniya.
Home captain Du Plessis (90) had looked largely in control, but was out when he left a straight ball from Vishwa Fernando (4-71) that trapped him leg before wicket, with the seamer going on to collect two more wickets for a total of eight in the match.
It was a swift end to South Africa’s second innings, but a sign of the variable bounce and generous turn on offer to the bowlers that will make Sri Lanka’s chase that much harder.
The second and final test of the series will be played in Port Elizabeth from 21-25 February.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 19:20:20 IST
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day , Full Cricket Score: Visitors 49/1 after Proteas bundled for 235
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Proteas take hefty lead after bowling out Islanders for 191
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Visitors shaky at stumps after being set stiff target