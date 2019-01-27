Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th ODI at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors level series with eight-wicket win
Follow live updates on the fourth ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on our live blog here.
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui: Chahal removes Williamson
-
'Farmers need to be saved first': Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath for comments on Ayodhya temple
-
'America, we're better than this': Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign, slams Donald Trump's 'medieval vanity' border wall project
-
Indonesia Masters 2019: Saina Nehwal triumphs in 'lucky' Jakarta; Anders Antonsen stuns Kento Momota to win men's title
-
Neelesh Misra on navigating fiction and fact: 'Journalism helped in striking the right balance in my storytelling'
-
Amrita Rao on playing Meenatai in Thackeray, and why she hadn't signed a Bollywood film in last five years
-
Essel Group says lenders have agreed to not declare it defaulter in case of steep fall in sharp prices
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Hate crimes in Uttar Pradesh caused by combination of petty politics, gender issues and economics
-
LIVE Cricket score, Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर: भारत को तीसरी सफलता, चहल ने विलियमसन को पवेलियन भेजा
-
ज्योतिषी ने 2004 में कहा था, 47 साल की उम्र में प्रियंका गांधी बनेंगी प्रधानमंत्री
-
सियासी महाभारत के नए अभिमन्यु हैं राहुल गांधी, क्या इस महागाथा की नायक बन पाएगी कांग्रेस?
-
जनता को दिखाए सपने पूरे नहीं किए तो जनता पिटाई भी करती है: नितिन गडकरी
-
नागरिकता बिल पास हुआ तो भारत छोड़ने पर होगा विचार: अखिल गोगोई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: Pakistan take on hosts South Africa in the fourth match of the five-ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Captains Faf du Plessis and Shoaib Malik at the toss. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
South Africa will enter the game full of confidence after their victory over the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led visiting team by 13 runs (DLS Method) at Centurion, needing one more victory to seal the series.
Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Their batting department put up a much better performance on Friday, with opener Imam-ul-Haq registering his fifth ODI ton to guide the visitors to a competitive 317/6.
The bowling department though, failed to make any inroads into the hosts' lineup, with the Proteas sitting comfortably at 187/2 after 33 overs, well ahead of the par score, when the heavens opened up and washed out any chances of the match continuing any further, giving Faf du Plessis' boys a 2-1 series lead.
The Proteas will be donning pink kits instead of the usual green-and-gold in the annual 'Pink ODI' — Cricket South Africa's (CSA) initiative to raise awareness on breast cancer. South Africa have never lost a 'Pink ODI' since the first such match was played back in 2013, having beaten India by five wickets on 10 February last year.
Updated Date:
Jan 27, 2019 19:36:59 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq's century in vain as hosts win rain-hit Centurion ODI to take 2-1 lead
South Africa vs Pakistan: Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo's fifties guide Proteas to series-leveling win in second ODI
South Africa vs Pakistan, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Durban, Full cricket score: Proteas win by five wickets