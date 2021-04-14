Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Centurion: Visitors win by nine wickets to take lead in series

Pakistan beat South Africa by 9 wickets
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|203/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.15
|205/1 (18.0 ov) - R/R 11.39
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|not out
|73
|47
|5
|2
|Fakhar Zaman
|not out
|8
|2
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lizaad Williams
|4
|0
|34
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 197/1 (17.4)
|
8 (8) R/R: 24
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 0(0)
Fakhar Zaman 8(2)
|
Babar Azam (C) 122(59) S.R (206.77)
c Heinrich Klaasen b Lizaad Williams
2nd T20I report: South Africa leveled the Twenty20 series against Pakistan 1-1 with a six-wicket win in the second game on Monday.
Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made 36 not out from 21 balls to see the Proteas to 141-4 and past Pakistan's 140-9 with six overs to spare.
Opener Aiden Markram set up South Africa's big win with 54 from 30 balls at the top. He hit seven fours and three sixes and South Africa cruised from there.
Legspinner Usman Qadir gave South Africa a brief scare with the wickets of Markram and Pite van Biljon (2) in the space of two overs.
Klaasen and George Linde (20 not out) took the hosts home with an unbroken stand of 49.
Pakistan was 10-2 in the third over and struggled to set a big total despite a run-a-ball 50 from captain Babar Azam and 32 from the 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez.
Linde took 3-23 with his left-arm spin and seam bowler Lizaad Williams 3-35 in his second international appearance.
With inputs from AP
