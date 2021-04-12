Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Pakistan At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 12 April, 2021

12 April, 2021
Starts 18:00 (IST)
Match Ended
140/9 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
141/4 (14.0 ov)

South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

140/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7 141/4 (14.0 ov) - R/R 10.07

George Linde - 20

Heinrich Klaasen (C) (W) - 29

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Heinrich Klaasen (C) (W) not out 36 21 4 1
George Linde not out 20 10 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 3 0 30 0
Usman Qadir 3 0 26 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 92/4 (10.2)

49 (49) R/R: 13.36

George Linde 20(10)

Pite van Biljon 2(6) S.R (33.33)

c Mohammad Rizwan b Usman Qadir

Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Johannesburg: Hosts ease to six-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 12th, 2021
  • 22:20:48 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

TOSS NEWS: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

The hosts have decided to retain the same team which played in the first T20I at the same venue despite the four-wicket defeat.

Pakistan have decided to make two changes to their winning combination from the first match.

South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Fakhar Zaman will be missing out on the match due to a "leg allergy" and has been replaced by Sharjeel Khan who makes his comeback to the national side four years after his involvement in the PSL fixing scandal.

Mohammad Hasnain has been called in to replace Harris Rauf.

A win today will help Pakistan take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series which will make it impossible for them to lose the series.

Teams:

South Africa playing XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Bongani Jele (both South Africa)

TV umpire: Television umpire: Bongani Jele (South Africa)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Updated Date: April 12, 2021 22:20:48 IST

