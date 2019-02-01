Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas register nervy six-run win
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town on our live blog here.
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
Toss news: Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Newlands on Friday.
Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said he did not expect the pitch to change much. "It is more of a tactical decision," he said. The same pitch was used for the final one-day international between the two countries on Wednesday as well as a women's international earlier on Friday.
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik pose for a photo at the time of toss. Twitter @OfficialCSA
Malik said Pakistan were keen to build on an outstanding 2018 when Pakistan won 17 out of 19 Twenty20 internationals. "It is more or less the same squad except our captain (suspended Sarfraz Ahmed) is not here," he said.
South African captain Faf du Plessis said he also would have bowled if he had won the toss. The South African team included only four of the players who clinched the one-day series at Newlands on Wednesday.
"It is exciting to give some new guys opportunities," said Du Plessis.
Teams:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Gihahn Cloete (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bongani Jele (both RSA)
TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AFP
Feb 02, 2019 09:54:24 IST
Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 7 wickets, take series 3-2