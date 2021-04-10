Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Pakistan At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 10 April, 2021

10 April, 2021
Starts 18:00 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

South Africa

188/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

189/6 (19.5 ov)

Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets

South Africa Pakistan
188/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4 189/6 (19.5 ov) - R/R 9.53

Match Ended

Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 0

Hasan Ali - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Rizwan (W) not out 74 50 9 2
Hasan Ali not out 9 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lizaad Williams 3.5 0 39 1
Beuran Hendricks 4 0 32 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 180/6 (19.2)

9 (9) R/R: 18

Hasan Ali 9(3)

Faheem Ashraf 30(14) S.R (214.28)

b Lizaad Williams

Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors grab series lead with four-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 10th, 2021
  • 22:04:34 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen, captaining South Africa in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, said he expected the pitch to be at its best in the first innings.

"It looks quite dry. Hopefully it will crumble a bit later."

South Africa, missing five players who have left to play in the Indian Premier League and without Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwain Pretorius because of injury, named three new caps in all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss in the first T20I. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss in the first T20I. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan included two players, Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez, who were not part of their winning one-day international team in a series which ended on Wednesday.

Teams:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wkt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)

Television umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 10, 2021 22:04:34 IST

Tags:

