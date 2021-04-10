Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors grab series lead with four-wicket win

Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|188/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4
|189/6 (19.5 ov) - R/R 9.53
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|not out
|74
|50
|9
|2
|Hasan Ali
|not out
|9
|3
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lizaad Williams
|3.5
|0
|39
|1
|Beuran Hendricks
|4
|0
|32
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 180/6 (19.2)
|
9 (9) R/R: 18
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 0(0)
Hasan Ali 9(3)
|
Faheem Ashraf 30(14) S.R (214.28)
b Lizaad Williams
Toss report: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Heinrich Klaasen, captaining South Africa in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, said he expected the pitch to be at its best in the first innings.
"It looks quite dry. Hopefully it will crumble a bit later."
South Africa, missing five players who have left to play in the Indian Premier League and without Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwain Pretorius because of injury, named three new caps in all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams.
Pakistan included two players, Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez, who were not part of their winning one-day international team in a series which ended on Wednesday.
Teams:
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wkt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)
Television umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
