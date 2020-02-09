First Cricket
England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
Highlights, South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI at Johannesburg: Joe Denly, Adil Rashid star in visitors' series-levelling win

Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard on the third and final ODI between South Africa and England at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 09, 2020 21:31:13 IST

England beat South Africa by 2 wickets

256/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.12
Fours
18
Sixes
7
Extras
15
257/8
Overs
43.2
R/R
5.95
Fours
24
Sixes
9
Extras
13

3rd ODI preview and toss: South Africa and England lock horns in the third and final match of the one-day series, with the series currently 1-0 in favour of the hosts, following their seven-wicket win in Cape Town in the opening ODI while the second match ended in a washout.
England won the toss, and skipper Eoin Morgan opted to field, with Saqib Mahmood making his England debut in this game. The Proteas, on the other hand, decided to bring Lungi Ngidi into their XI for this game.

South Africa will hope to clinch the one-day series at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg, with the Proteas set to don jerseys of a different shade as Cricket South Africa celebrates 'Pink Day' in order to raise awareness on breast cancer, with the tourists too joining the cause a sporting a shade of pink on their regular sky blue kit. The 'Pink Day' fixture has been around in South African cricket since the inaugural match against Pakistan in 2013, and the hosts have recorded wins in all their games in the pink kit till date except against Virat Kohli's India in 2018.

Quinton de Kock, who took over the reigns of the ODI side from Faf du Plessis recently, slammed a century on captaincy debut and forged a solid partnership with Temba Bavuma to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over the visitors at the Newlands in the first one-dayer. The next game at the Kingsmead in Durban saw the Proteas lose two wickets while collecting 71 runs after being sent in to bat by England before getting interrupted by an uninterrupted spell of rain that forced the officials to call the game off.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 21:31:13 IST

