Highlights, South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I in Durban, Full cricket score: Visitors secure thrilling win to level series

Follow live scores from the second T20I between South Africa and England being played at Kingsmead in Durban

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 15, 2020 07:23:49 IST

Report, 1st T20I: England's batting lineup collapsed towards the final overs as the side lost a thriller against South Africa by just one run in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

Chasing 178, England was in a comfortable position at the halfway mark as the side scored more than 100 runs in the first ten overs. Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan kept the scoreboard ticking for the visitors at a brisk pace.

However, Roy (70) was sent back to the pavilion in the 15th over with England still needing 46 more runs for the win. After his dismissal, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Morgan (52), went on to register a half-century, but he ended up giving his wicket away in the penultimate over to Beuran Hendricks. England failed to score seven runs in the final over.
In the end, the hosts took the game and won by just one run.

Earlier, a spirited batting performance from South Africa took the team to a competitive total of 177/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma provided a quickfire start to the Proteas as the duo put on 48 runs inside five overs. However, England came back strongly as the side dismissed skipper de Kock (43) in the fifth over.

Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen went on to play cameos and took the side's score past the 130-run mark.

In the final overs, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood bowled yorkers to keep South Africa in check, restricting them under the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores: South Africa 177/9 (Temba Bavuma 43, Quinton de Kock 31, Chris Jordon 2-28) defeat England 176/9 (Jason Roy 70, Eoin Morgan 52, Lungi Ngidi 3-30) by one run.

Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 07:23:49 IST

