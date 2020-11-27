Highlights, South Africa vs England, 1st T20I at Cape Town, full cricket score: Visitors win by 5 wickets

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Preview: South African cricket has gone through a hard time in the last few months, even if they did not play cricket on the field for a long time.

On Friday, the South African cricketers take the field in national colours for the first time in many months, against England.

The first T20I will feature the likes of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, all of whom have featured for the respective sides in IPL 2020.

De Kock will be leading the Proteas for the first time in T20s after being named the full-time limited overs captain.

Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out against the dangerous hosts, who may have not played any international cricket in some time but remain a difficult challenge.

England have played decent amount of international cricket in last few months and would be looking to take that as an advantage in first T20I.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran