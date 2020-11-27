Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs England At Newlands, Cape Town, 27 November, 2020

27 November, 2020
Starts 21:30 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

South Africa

179/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
England

England

183/5 (19.2 ov)

England beat South Africa by 5 wickets

South Africa England
179/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.95 183/5 (19.2 ov) - R/R 9.47

Match Ended

England beat South Africa by 5 wickets

Sam Curran - 7

Jonny Bairstow - 16

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow not out 86 48 9 4
Sam Curran not out 7 3 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 32 0
Lungi Ngidi 3.2 0 31 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 159/5 (17.3)

24 (24) R/R: 13.09

Sam Curran 7(3)

Eoin Morgan (C) 12(10) S.R (120)

c Temba Bavuma b Lungi Ngidi

Highlights, South Africa vs England, 1st T20I at Cape Town, full cricket score: Visitors win by 5 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 28th, 2020
  • 8:02:17 IST

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Preview: South African cricket has gone through a hard time in the last few months, even if they did not play cricket on the field for a long time.

On Friday, the South African cricketers take the field in national colours for the first time in many months, against England.

The first T20I will feature the likes of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, all of whom have featured for the respective sides in IPL 2020.

De Kock will be leading the Proteas for the first time in T20s after being named the full-time limited overs captain.

Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out against the dangerous hosts, who may have not played any international cricket in some time but remain a difficult challenge.

England have played decent amount of international cricket in last few months and would be looking to take that as an advantage in first T20I.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

Updated Date: November 28, 2020 08:02:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

South Africa vs England: Pace, spin likely to play key role in T20 series
First Cricket News

South Africa vs England: Pace, spin likely to play key role in T20 series

Early season pitches in South Africa tend to give some help to both pace and spin, so it is possible that the matches could provide a reasonable contest between bat and ball instead of providing feasts of attacking batting.

South Africa cricketers' association expresses 'despair and disbelief' at administrative chaos ahead of England's visit
First Cricket News

South Africa cricketers' association expresses 'despair and disbelief' at administrative chaos ahead of England's visit

The chairman of Cricket South Africa’s interim board, Judge Zak Yacoob, warned earlier that the conflict could discourage England from travelling – although a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said he expected the tour to go ahead.

South Africa vs England: COVID-19 shadow looms over tour as Proteas report second positive case in squad
First Cricket News

South Africa vs England: COVID-19 shadow looms over tour as Proteas report second positive case in squad

The positive test at the team hotel in Cape Town brings complications because England's squad is staying at the same hotel