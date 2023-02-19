Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Australia chased down the 125-run target set by hosts South Africa with six wickets and 21 balls remaining to storm into the semi-finals of the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Highlights, South Africa vs Australia, T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Gqeberha: Australia win by six wickets

South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score: South Africa openers Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt (right) in action during their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Australia. AFP

South Africa Women Vs Australia Women At St George's Park, Gqeberha, 18 February, 2023

18 February, 2023
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

124/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 15
Australia Women

Australia Women

125/4 (16.3 ov)

Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 6 wickets

Toss: Australia chose to field after winning the toss in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match against hosts South Africa in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Five-time champions Australia, who are also the current trophy holders, are on a roll in the ongoing tournament, having won all three matches so far by sizeable margins. They crushed Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 97 runs in their opening game before beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by eight wickets and 10 wickets respectively, making themselves solid favourites for a sixth T20 world title.

Hosts South Africa, on the other hand, got their campaign off to an indifferent start, suffering a stunning three-run reversal at the hands of Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. The Sune Luus-led Proteas however, bounced back in style in their following game against New Zealand, bundling the White Ferns out for 67 to register a 65-run victory.

Both teams made one change each. Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the encounter due to a quad strain, with Annabel Sutherland taking her place in the XI and Beth Mooney keeping the wickets. For the South Africans, Masabata Klaas came in for Ayabonga Khaka.

Teams:

Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

