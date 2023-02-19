Toss: Australia chose to field after winning the toss in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match against hosts South Africa in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Five-time champions Australia, who are also the current trophy holders, are on a roll in the ongoing tournament, having won all three matches so far by sizeable margins. They crushed Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 97 runs in their opening game before beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by eight wickets and 10 wickets respectively, making themselves solid favourites for a sixth T20 world title.

Hosts South Africa, on the other hand, got their campaign off to an indifferent start, suffering a stunning three-run reversal at the hands of Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. The Sune Luus-led Proteas however, bounced back in style in their following game against New Zealand, bundling the White Ferns out for 67 to register a 65-run victory.

Both teams made one change each. Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the encounter due to a quad strain, with Annabel Sutherland taking her place in the XI and Beth Mooney keeping the wickets. For the South Africans, Masabata Klaas came in for Ayabonga Khaka.

Teams:

Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.