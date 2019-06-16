REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Alam traps Amla but umpire didn't seem interested. Review taken by Naib but it was missing stumps. Review lost.

A big appeal for lbw against Amla. Review also taken by Afghanistan but it was missing the leg stump. Afghans need early wickets to have any real chance here.

Maiden for Alam. Amla has looked a bit streaky in the opening overs. Unable to find the middle of the bat.

FOUR! Finally de Kock gets one through the gap to break the gloomy start the Proteas have endured. Fuller delivery slammed through covers by the opener

de Kock finally manages to put one through the gap on off for a four. Both openers are finding the fielders too often. Good start for Afghanistan pacers. If only they had a strong total to defend.

FOUR! A vintage Amla shot. Fuller delivery from Hassan and Amla offers the straight bat drive down the ground

Proteas get the runs flowing. Amla collects a boundary as well in the over with a stylish straight drive off Hassan's fuller delivery. Six off the over.

FOUR! Rashid Khan starts off with a half-tracker as de Kock pummels the pull shot to midwicket

Rashid Khan brought into attack. First ball is a drag down and de Kock clobbers it to midwicket fence. Five off the over.

FOUR! Top-edge off de Kock's bat flew to the third man but somehow the fielder managed to mess it up to gift away a boundary

Hashim Amla’s highest score of this tournament — his previous best effort was 13 — is pencilling what will be the writing on the wall. South Africa are steaming to victory. But Afghanistan’s fans are still waving their flags and cheering. Good on them.

Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. de Kock wanted to charge the bowler came out for a flashy drive as the outside edge flew to third man. The fielder overran the ball and gifted away a four.

Five runs off the over. de Kock collects a double with a swipe to the deep mid wicket. Both openers are finding their feet now.

Afghanistan need to be more attacking now. Probably put more attacking fielders. You can't restrict South Africa when you are defending such a small total. Wickets can only change the course of the match.Five off the over.

FOUR! Short ball from Rashid as de Kock waits for it to cut it late past the slip fielder

Amla's straight drive was in air but Rashid could only get his finger tips to it. de Kock adds a four on last delivery. Short ball was slashed to third man area. Eight off the over.

Singles keep coming easily for South Africa. Four from this over. 70 runs more needed for SA to win.

de Kock heaves the short ball to mid-wicket for a double before outside-edging a wide delivery on off for another brace. Five off the over.

Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Just one from his first over as de Kock collects a single with a shot to sweeper cover.

FOUR! Slightly overpitched delivery from Rashid as de Kock gets on the knee roll for the slog sweep to mid-wicket

The seagulls are back, but nothing’s changed — Amla and de Kock are still speeding South Africa towards victory. They’ve knocked off more than half the target inside 16 overs.

FIFTY! FOUR! Another fuller delivery has been swiped away to cow corner by de Kock to reach to his half-century

de Kock brings up his fifty after a slow start to the innings. 10 from the over. Got two fours on legside. A sweep shot to midwicket before a powerful swipe to the cow corner.

FOUR! Premeditated sweep shot by Amla off Nabi to steer the tossed up ball to the third man fence

Amla hasn't been at his best today. Hasn't been in this whole WC. But the reverse sweep four off Nabi in this over must give him some confidence. 47 more needed.

FOUR! de Kock with the pull to midwicket which fell in front of running Rahmat Shah but he misjudged the ball as it went past the ropes

de Kock gets another boundary. His pull shot off Naib fell just ahead of Rahmat Shah but he failed to grab the ball and gifted away a four. Six off the over. 41 more needed.

FOUR! A loosener from Nabi. It was going down leg and Amla want with the swipe to find the deep square leg fence

Five off the over. Nabi bowled one down the leg as Amla swiped it to deep square leg for a four. 36 more needed. Time for drinks break.

Drinks arrives with South Africa’s cakewalk in full swing. Amla has shown aggression we haven’t seen since forever, while de Kock is playing as if he has a ticket to tonight’s Elton John concert at Cardiff City’s stadium down the road.

Four off the over. South Africa are now slowly inching towards the 100-run mark. 32 more needed.

28 more needed for a Proteas win. South Africa must try reaching there quickly. That can help them in closing stages of the league with NRR.

FOUR! Fuller delivery, onto de Kock's pads by Naib and flicked that away to the fence past backward square leg

The opening partnership is broken. Afghanistan finally get a wicket, though a bit late. de Kock timed the shot perfectly through midwkcet but Nabi did well there to take the catch on his right.

Amla, de Kock reach 100-run partnership but the stand is broken by skipper Naib. de Kock was quick with the flick to midwicket but Nabi did well to take it inside the circle. Phehlukwayo promoted to No 3. 23 more needed.

That’s de Kock’s second 68 of the tournament — he made the same score against England — but he would have liked to see this game through to the end. A fine innings from South Africa's best player at this tournament so far. He leaves reluctantly after chipping a catch to the on side. We’re in the death throes now.

Rashid returns to attack. Three dot balls followed by a forward push by Amla for a single. A wide and two more dot balls follow. 21 more needed.

South Africa are in no hurry to finish this match. Keeping everybody waiting. Just two from the over. 19 more needed.

FOUR! Slog sweep by Phehlukwayo to deep midwicket. Tossed up delivery from Rashid and the batsman makes the most of it

Phehlukwayo gets into the act now. Two fours from the over. A slog sweep to cow corner and an inside-out cut to deep extra-cover. Just nine more needed.

Three more runs added. Proteas are almost there. Just six runs away from their first win in World Cup 2019.

It's so frustrating to watch Amla nowadays. There's very little timing in his game at the moment and a lot of scratchy strokes. Three runs from the over including two wides. Three more needed.

It's over. South Africa get their first win of the World Cup 2019. Proteas cross the finishing line with a six from Phehlukwayo.

South Africa played like the bigger team they are. Or were before this World Cup. Welcome back, Faf and the boys. It’s probably too late, but they will take this win and hold it dear. The Afghans will be disappointed they weren’t more competitive — they were, after all, playing the team immediately above them in the standings.

Imran Tahir is the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 7-0-29-4

Imran Tahir: I really enjoyed the way it came out. It was more important for me to play my role for the team. Great to have a first victory in our pocket. We were really up for it but we can't control the weather. But we wanted the intensity to stay in the game. All in all a very pleasing performance.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib speaks: Bad luck. We did well in opening. But it's cricket. Credit goes to Tahir's spell. We didn't expect that. Batsmen didn't take responsibility. We have a lot of batsmen but we need no 5, 6 and 7 to do well. We did mistakes. Imran bowled really well. He proved himself in the last year. But we have Asghar who is our senior so we gave the chance to him. It will be difficult to win against England if we play like this.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: It was a good day for us. Our intensity was much better today. I think the nature of seam bowlers, it would have been a challenge. It was important to get a good start, the wicket was not very conducive to spin. Morris and Tahir were fantastic in the middle overs as they got wickets. Tahir has made us a strong team in the last one year single handedly, his ability to take wickets. Naturally Quinton plays quite freely but it was important to play with the new ball. We needed a 60 or 70-run stand upfront and we could have worked on the run rate later.

That's all from our side for tonight. But tomorrow we have India playing Pakistan. We hope for no rain in Manchester. See us tomorrow for the mega clash's live blog. Good night.

Finally South Africa earn their first win of the World Cup 2019. And they would hope this victory should propel their campaign to greener pastures. Meanwhile, Afghanistan need to learn from their mistakes quickly. They have a strong bowling strength but the bowlers will need a good total to defend and for that batsmen need to click on consistent basis.

Pitch report: "There's a lot of grass on the pitch and that could help bowlers. If you hit the good length then you can certainly make the bowl do a bit," says Shaun Pollock.

Finally a wicket for SA! Opening stand broken by Rabada. The planning has worked for Proteas. A man was kept in the deep and Rabada went short against Zazai who pulled it straight to the man.

Umpire's call upholds the on-field decision. Morris trapped Rahmat Shah with a fuller delivery and the batsman went for a review. It was clipping leg and decision stayed. Afghanistan will retain their review.

REVEIW AND NOT OUT! Phehlukwayo raps Zadran on the pads. Looked plumb but replays show there was an inside edge.

And Afghanistan lose a wicket immediately after the rain break. Shahidi edges the ball to first slip trying to play a cover drive. The ball was put on length and angled across the batsman.

An absolute ripper from Imran Tahir. A googly on the right spot that spun back in to beat the defence of Zadran to break his stumps. Tahir is off and running to celebrate the dismissal.

Another googly. Another wicket. Afghan wanted to flick it on the leg side but the leading lobbed straight back to the bowler and Tahir is off for a dash to celebrate.

Phehlukwayo strikes again. Second wicket for the pacer. Nabi goes out cheaply. Went for a slash off a short ball but inside-edged the shot onto the stumps.

Excellent catch at short midwicket by Markram to send Naib back to the hut. The Afghan skipper went for a slog pull but Markram stretched his arms just far enough to take the diving catch.

The return of Morris has got Proteas another wicket. The pacer forced the batsman to play the shot with the ball slanting into him, got the ball to move away just a bit to find the edge as Amla took the catch at first slip.

Tahir finally wins the battle. Half-tracker and Rashid rocked back to crash the full toss for a maximum but van der Dussen was almost on the rope for the exact shot and did well to hold onto the catch.

Hassan's top-edge is taken by du Plessis off Morris. And Afghanistan's innings is over.

When this edition of ICC Cricket World Cup started a fortnight back, not many would have imagined South Africa languishing at ninth place in the ten-team event, neither would many have foreseen a strangely spirit-less performance from Afghanistan. But such has been the quality of cricket by both teams that they find themselves occupying the bottom two places on the points table.

Strangely, both teams are also dealing with varying degrees of internal troubles. Mohammad Shahzad was unceremoniously sent home on fitness grounds, only for him to rebut the reasons later. For South Africa, AB de Villiers was known to have expressed an interest to return to the ODI fold, only for CSA to reply in negative.

Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced AB de Villiers in South Africa's World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Middle-order batsman der Dussen has appeared in 13 ODIs since making his debut in January this year.

The selectors saw him as a replacement for de Villiers, who retired in May last year but expressed a desire to come back on the eve of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement in April.

That request was turned down by Cricket South Africa, which had "pleaded" with him to not retire last year but didn't get the desired response at that time.

"It's not necessarily the best question to ask to me because I am involved in it but had he not retired it definitely would have influenced me directly," der Dussen was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"But you can't, on the day before the announcement and a team that's been working for something for year and even longer than a year, come and say, 'I want to make a comeback now'."

Full Squads:

South Africa Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

